Zambia says emergency rule may end early if sabotage stops

Zambian President Edgar Lungu may revoke emergency powers before they expire in 90 days if there is an end to the "acts of sabotage" they were meant to quell, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

LUSAKA: Zambian President Edgar Lungu may revoke emergency powers before they expire in 90 days if there is an end to the "acts of sabotage" they were meant to quell, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

Amos Chanda said police were making progress in investigations into a spate of arson attacks on markets and court houses, and had observed no new incidents since Lungu announced the emergency powers a week ago.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)