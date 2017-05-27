Zbigniew Brzezinski, ex-Carter aide, dies

WASHINGTON: Zbigniew Brzezinski, a hawkish Cold War strategist and former top aide to US president Jimmy Carter, has died at 89, his family said Saturday (May 27).

"My father passed away peacefully tonight," NBC journalist Mika Brzezinski said on Instagram.

"He was known to his friends as Zbig, to his grandchildren as Chief and to his wife as the enduring love of her life. I just knew him as the most inspiring, loving and devoted father any girl could ever have," she wrote.

The Polish-born academic was Carter's national security adviser during the Iranian hostage crisis.

Nominally a Democrat, he leaned conservative on security matters. He passed away in Falls Church, Virginia, family said.

