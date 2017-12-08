Zimbabwe judge frees former finance minister Chombo on bail

A Zimbabwean judge on Thursday released on bail former finance minister Ignatius Chombo who is facing charges of corruption dating back two decades, including defrauding the central bank.

Chombo, who was detained after the military seized power in "Operation Restore Legacy" two weeks ago, which it said was meant to remove "criminals" around former president Robert Mugabe, was ordered to pay US$5,000 bail and surrender his passport.

High Court judge Edith Mushore accused the government of illegal and arbitrary detention. Chombo's lawyer says he will deny the charges when his trial starts.

