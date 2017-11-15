Zimbabwe military deny takeover in state TV address

HARARE: Zimbabwe military officers read an address live on state TV in the early hours of Wednesday (Nov 15), saying they were not launching a coup but were "targeting criminals around" President Robert Mugabe.

"It is not a military takeover of government," said one general reading a statement.

"We wish to assure the nation that his excellency the president ... and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed.

"We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes ... As soon as we have accomplished our mission we expect that the situation will return to normalcy."