Zimbabwe's Mugabe sacks vice president Mnangagwa

HARARE: Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has fired Emmerson Mnangagwa as vice president, Information Minister Simon Khaya Moyo said on Monday, removing one of the favourites to succeed the 93-year-old leader.

Mnangagwa, a 75-year-old former intelligence chief, has been heavily-criticised by supporters of Mugabe's wife, Grace, who has also been touted as a potential successor to her husband.

Moyo said Mnangagwa had exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect and deceitfulness.

(Reporting by Macdonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Joe Brock)