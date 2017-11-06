Zimbabwe's Mugabe sacks vice president Mnangagwa
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has fired Emmerson Mnangagwa as vice president, Information Minister Simon Khaya Moyo said on Monday, removing one of the favourites to succeed the 93-year-old leader.
Mnangagwa, a 75-year-old former intelligence chief, has been heavily-criticised by supporters of Mugabe's wife, Grace, who has also been touted as a potential successor to her husband.
Moyo said Mnangagwa had exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect and deceitfulness.
