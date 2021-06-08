Logo
Hamburger Menu

Advertisement

Latest News

Woman charged over not paying maid's salary for a year

Singapore

Woman charged over not paying maid's salary for a year
23/09/2021

Business

China will buy 8,700 new airplanes over next 20 years - Boeing
23/09/2021

Asia

Taiwan says plans to contribute to global fund on fighting pandemics
23/09/2021

Business

Thai domestic car sales slump 38.8per cent y/y in August
23/09/2021

Experiences

Three Audi cars up for grabs at this amateur golf tournament in Sentosa
23/09/2021

Sport

Football: Chelsea's Werner pleased to get off the mark
23/09/2021

Singapore

Worker dies after being run over by concrete pump truck at construction site
23/09/2021

World

New Zealand's Ardern says lockdowns can end with high COVID-19 vaccine uptake
23/09/2021
View more latest news

Singapore

Singapore reports 1,453 new local COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

22/09/2021
Singapore reports 1,453 new local COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
FAQ: What to do if you have COVID-19 symptoms or your antigen rapid test is positive

Singapore

FAQ: What to do if you have COVID-19 symptoms or your antigen rapid test is positive
23/09/2021
FAQ: What you need to know about COVID-19 quarantine orders, health risk warnings and alerts

Singapore

FAQ: What you need to know about COVID-19 quarantine orders, health risk warnings and alerts
22/09/2021
Worker dies after being run over by concrete pump truck at construction site

Singapore

Worker dies after being run over by concrete pump truck at construction site
23/09/2021
Woman charged over not paying maid's salary for a year

Singapore

Woman charged over not paying maid's salary for a year
23/09/2021
Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily COVID-19 cases hit pandemic high

World

Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily COVID-19 cases hit pandemic high
23/09/2021
Best eats: Possibly the spiciest wanton mee in Singapore

Dining

Best eats: Possibly the spiciest wanton mee in Singapore
22/09/2021
Commentary: Why many workers are just not very interested in their jobs anymore

Commentary

Commentary: Why many workers are just not very interested in their jobs anymore
23/09/2021
Interstate travel, tourism activities allowed when 90% of adult population vaccinated: Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri

Asia

Interstate travel, tourism activities allowed when 90% of adult population vaccinated: Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri
22/09/2021
Biden says US donating 'historic' extra 500 million COVID-19 vaccines

World

Biden says US donating 'historic' extra 500 million COVID-19 vaccines
22/09/2021

More on COVID-19

Advertisement

World

England's top medic says COVID-19 transmission highest in children
22/09/2021

Singapore

Visits to hospital wards to be suspended for 4 weeks as more COVID-19 cases detected among staff, patients and visitors
22/09/2021 02 mins

Singapore

'Adequate' supply of COVID-19 self-test kits, distribution in Singapore stepped up, say suppliers
23/09/2021

Commentary

Commentary: A tote bag sounds like the eco-friendly option – but it isn’t always
22/09/2021

World

Get a grip, British PM Johnson tells France after submarine row
22/09/2021

Singapore

Man admits abducting wife on suspicion of affair; doused her with petrol and wanted to set her on fire
22/09/2021

Singapore

Singapore reports 1,453 new local COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Singapore reports 1,453 new local COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

22/09/2021
FAQ: What you need to know about COVID-19 quarantine orders, health risk warnings and alerts
FAQ: What you need to know about COVID-19 quarantine orders, health risk warnings and alerts
22/09/2021
FAQ: What to do if you have COVID-19 symptoms or your antigen rapid test is positive
FAQ: What to do if you have COVID-19 symptoms or your antigen rapid test is positive
23/09/2021
Worker dies after being run over by concrete pump truck at construction site
23/09/2021
Woman charged over not paying maid's salary for a year
23/09/2021
Visits to hospital wards to be suspended for 4 weeks as more COVID-19 cases detected among staff, patients and visitors
22/09/2021 02 mins
Ready, player one: In Asia, e-sports is shaping up to be the next big thing
22/09/2021
COVID-19: Home recovery patients 'anxious' without clear instructions, set up Telegram group for support
22/09/2021
COVID-19 case management task group doing its 'best to scale up' operations amid growing case numbers: PM Lee
22/09/2021
More on Singapore

Advertisement

Asia

Thailand delays plan to reopen cities to tourists until November

Thailand delays plan to reopen cities to tourists until November

22/09/2021
Taiwan says 'risk' to its Trans-Pacific trade pact application if China joins first
Taiwan says 'risk' to its Trans-Pacific trade pact application if China joins first
23/09/2021
Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact: Report
22/09/2021
Malaysia to seek China's view on Australia's nuclear sub pact
22/09/2021
US, UK welcome China end to coal funding but seek more
23/09/2021
South Korea urges more testing over fear of holiday COVID-19 surge
23/09/2021
Taiwan says plans to contribute to global fund on fighting pandemics
23/09/2021
Is China's pledge to cut overseas coal funding a game-changer?
23/09/2021
More on Asia

COVID-19

Singapore reports 1,453 new local COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
Singapore reports 1,453 new local COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
22/09/2021
FAQ: What you need to know about COVID-19 quarantine orders, health risk warnings and alerts
FAQ: What you need to know about COVID-19 quarantine orders, health risk warnings and alerts
22/09/2021
New Zealand's Ardern says lockdowns can end with high COVID-19 vaccine uptake

New Zealand's Ardern says lockdowns can end with high COVID-19 vaccine uptake

23/09/2021
South Korea urges more testing over fear of holiday COVID-19 surge
South Korea urges more testing over fear of holiday COVID-19 surge
23/09/2021
FAQ: What to do if you have COVID-19 symptoms or your antigen rapid test is positive
FAQ: What to do if you have COVID-19 symptoms or your antigen rapid test is positive
23/09/2021
Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily COVID-19 cases hit pandemic high
23/09/2021
England's top medic says COVID-19 transmission highest in children
22/09/2021
More on COVID-19

World

US authorises Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster for the elderly and high-risk

US authorises Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster for the elderly and high-risk

23/09/2021
French submarine builder to send Australia invoice 'in a few weeks'
French submarine builder to send Australia invoice 'in a few weeks'
22/09/2021
New Zealand's Ardern says lockdowns can end with high COVID-19 vaccine uptake
New Zealand's Ardern says lockdowns can end with high COVID-19 vaccine uptake
23/09/2021
WHO says air pollution kills 7 million a year, toughens guidelines
22/09/2021
French envoy to return to US after fence-mending Biden-Macron call
22/09/2021
Germany to end quarantine pay for those without COVID-19 vaccinations
22/09/2021
Canada fossil fuel workers want victorious Trudeau to keep retraining pledge
22/09/2021
Czech far right sets 'Czexit' referendum law as price for post-vote talks
22/09/2021
Denmark's premier defends Biden in French submarine dispute
22/09/2021
More world news

Commentary

Commentary: Seoul and the role of middle powers in a fragile region

Commentary: Seoul and the role of middle powers in a fragile region

22/09/2021
Commentary: Big sticking points in how countries can meet Paris climate pledges
Commentary: Big sticking points in how countries can meet Paris climate pledges
22/09/2021
Commentary: China has always been a nanny state but does it really know best?
21/09/2021
Commentary: Smartphones last longer so why do some people still upgrade theirs each year?
21/09/2021
Commentary: Why Southeast Asia is nervous about AUKUS and Australia's nuclear submarines
Commentary: Why Southeast Asia is nervous about AUKUS and Australia's nuclear submarines
21/09/2021
Commentary: Global vaccine coverage lags as countries focus on own targets
21/09/2021
Commentary: Beijing determined to make an example of crisis-hit Evergrande
21/09/2021
Commentary: Could corporate gifts like mooncakes be cut down as more work from home?
20/09/2021

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Makan Kakis: Wanton mee with super spicy chilli | CNA Lifestyle
Makan Kakis: Wanton mee with super spicy chilli | CNA Lifestyle
22/09/2021 03 mins
Johnny Depp decries 'cancel culture' before receiving film festival's top prize
Johnny Depp decries 'cancel culture' before receiving film festival's top prize
23/09/2021
Like daughter, like mother: Chantalle Ng and Lin Mei Jiao’s beauty secrets revealed

Like daughter, like mother: Chantalle Ng and Lin Mei Jiao’s beauty secrets revealed

23/09/2021
Ready, player one: In Asia, e-sports is shaping up to be the next big thing
Ready, player one: In Asia, e-sports is shaping up to be the next big thing
22/09/2021
Staycay skincare with Chantalle Ng and Lin Mei Jiao | CNA Lifestyle
Staycay skincare with Chantalle Ng and Lin Mei Jiao | CNA Lifestyle
23/09/2021 02 mins
Best eats: Possibly the spiciest wanton mee in Singapore
22/09/2021
Britney Spears' attorney proposes that her conservatorship end this fall
23/09/2021
More on Lifestyle

CNA Insider

How does a luxury hotel turn itself into a stay-home notice facility? Behind the scenes at the Conrad Centennial

How does a luxury hotel turn itself into a stay-home notice facility? Behind the scenes at the Conrad Centennial

17/09/2021
Why Southeast Asia should worry if Afghanistan fails: Indonesian anti-terrorism expert
Why Southeast Asia should worry if Afghanistan fails: Indonesian anti-terrorism expert
10/09/2021
Starting my own business after being retrenched
Starting my own business after being retrenched
21/09/2021 06 mins
Malaysia’s soaring COVID-19 crisis and Muhyiddin’s downfall
Malaysia’s soaring COVID-19 crisis and Muhyiddin’s downfall
21/09/2021 5 mins
How accurate is a self-swabbing Antigen Rapid Test kit?
How accurate is a self-swabbing Antigen Rapid Test kit?
21/09/2021 03 mins
More from CNA Insider

Advertisement

Health Matters

Leukaemia

Video Reports

Leukaemia

When leukaemia strikes and chemotherapy fails, is hope gone? Discover how the evolution of targeted therapies is helping patients and doctors overcome leukaemia.

02/09/2019 01 mins
Advances and Options in Cancer Treatment

Video Reports

Advances and Options in Cancer Treatment
28/10/2020 01 mins
Cancer Recurrence

Video Reports

Cancer Recurrence
06/08/2020 1 mins
Colorectal Cancer

Video Reports

Colorectal Cancer
29/12/2019 01 mins
Prostate Cancer

Video Reports

Prostate Cancer
02/12/2019 01 mins
View More

Latest Videos

Asia First - S1E22: Wed 22 Sep 2021

Video on Demand

Asia First - S1E22: Wed 22 Sep 2021
23/09/2021 02 hr 27 mins
Asia Tonight - S1E22: Wed 22 Sep 2021

Video on Demand

Asia Tonight - S1E22: Wed 22 Sep 2021
23/09/2021 48 mins
Singapore Tonight - S1E22: Wed 22 Sep 2021

Video on Demand

Singapore Tonight - S1E22: Wed 22 Sep 2021
23/09/2021 48 mins
Staycay skincare with Chantalle Ng and Lin Mei Jiao | CNA Lifestyle

Style & Beauty

Staycay skincare with Chantalle Ng and Lin Mei Jiao | CNA Lifestyle
23/09/2021 02 mins
Makan Kakis: Wanton mee with super spicy chilli | CNA Lifestyle

Dining

Makan Kakis: Wanton mee with super spicy chilli | CNA Lifestyle
22/09/2021 03 mins
More children in Malaysia getting infected with COVID-19 | Video

Asia

More children in Malaysia getting infected with COVID-19 | Video
22/09/2021 4 mins
Opinion polls predict tight race in Germany's election | Video

World

Opinion polls predict tight race in Germany's election | Video
22/09/2021 04 mins
Welder who repaired mixer machine testifies on third day of inquiry into fatal Tuas explosion | Video

Singapore

Welder who repaired mixer machine testifies on third day of inquiry into fatal Tuas explosion | Video
22/09/2021 02 mins
More videos

Latest News

Woman charged over not paying maid's salary for a year

Singapore

Woman charged over not paying maid's salary for a year
23/09/2021

Business

China will buy 8,700 new airplanes over next 20 years - Boeing
23/09/2021

Asia

Taiwan says plans to contribute to global fund on fighting pandemics
23/09/2021

Business

Thai domestic car sales slump 38.8per cent y/y in August
23/09/2021

Experiences

Three Audi cars up for grabs at this amateur golf tournament in Sentosa
23/09/2021

Sport

Football: Chelsea's Werner pleased to get off the mark
23/09/2021

Singapore

Worker dies after being run over by concrete pump truck at construction site
23/09/2021

World

New Zealand's Ardern says lockdowns can end with high COVID-19 vaccine uptake
23/09/2021
View more latest news

Elsewhere from Mediacorp

Content is loading...

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us