The 2-degree-Celsius threshold: Why climate change matters for investors

According to the World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2022 written in conjunction with investment specialist Mercer, climate action failure presents the most significant systemic risk on a global scale faced by investors in both the medium term (two to five years) and long term (five to 10 years), with a high potential to severely damage societies, economies and the planet.

With climate risks at a tipping point, governments and businesses increasingly have to keep this global challenge on their radar.

ALIGNING INVESTMENT PORTFOLIOS WITH CLIMATE GOALS

A 2021 HSBC survey revealed that despite 80 per cent of investors indicating that they keep sustainable, environmental and ethical issues in mind when managing investments, only a quarter of their investments actually take into consideration environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics.

According to Mr Chong Chee Loong, CEO at Mercer Investment Solutions Singapore, now’s the time for investors to move the needle in the sustainable direction.

“Steps should be taken not only to safeguard portfolios against the risk of climate change, but investors can also potentially benefit from investing in innovative solutions in the public and private markets,” he said.

Over the last decade, Mercer has developed a wealth of research, expertise and tools in advising institutional investors across a range of climate-related areas such as climate change beliefs, policy and strategy setting, carbon footprinting and climate scenario analysis.

When harnessing Mercer’s latest climate scenario research and modelling to analyse multi-asset portfolios against three climate scenarios – each corresponding to a rise in global temperatures of between 2 and 4 degrees Celsius – the firm posited that keeping global warming within 2 degrees Celsius is in the best long-term interests of investors.