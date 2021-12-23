27 years and counting: Suzhou Industrial Park goes from strength to strength

A joint venture between the governments of China and Singapore, Suzhou Industrial Park has over the last two decades honed its reputation as a modern, open development zone and a model of international cooperation.

Once a low-lying field at the outskirt of Suzhou, the completed park was the culmination of top-level design that was intended to drive innovation and reform in China. Spanning 278 sq km, the park houses a China-Singapore cooperation area and is home to 1.13 million residents. The China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Development – the master developer and cooperation carrier for the park – was successfully listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2019.

Today, Suzhou Industrial Park is known for its high degree of openness – one that is prime for fostering innovation. In the next stage of its evolution, the park is poised to be a hub for emerging industries such as biomedicine, nanotechnology applications and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as for high-end equipment manufacturing and modern services.

Central to its development moving forward is the ‘One Zone and Two Centers’ concept that sees the establishment of the National Biotechnology Innovation Centre, the National Third-generation Semiconductor Technology Innovation Centre and the National Pilot for Innovation and Development of New Generation Artificial Intelligence.

IN PURSUIT OF EXCELLENCE