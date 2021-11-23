3 ways to maximise your local and international banking needs with one account

When it comes to savings accounts, modern banking has allowed for so much more than just leaving them alone to accrue interest. The HSBC Everyday Global Account (EGA) aims to help you increase your savings by rewarding you for going about your daily transactions while enabling you as you bank globally as well.

EARN MORE FROM YOUR DAY-TO-DAY ESSENTIALS AND SAVINGS

Come rain or shine, essential activities like grocery shopping and paying the bills never stop. For others, this might also include food delivery services, especially with hybrid working arrangements slowly becoming the norm.

While paying endlessly for these necessities is unavoidable, not getting rewarded for it is. The HSBC Everyday+ Rewards programme1 gives HSBC EGA account holders 1 per cent cashback on all spending with HSBC credit cards and the HSBC Everyday Global Debit Card, as well as 1 per cent cashback on GIRO bill payments, so whether you’re paying your electricity bills or indulging in that new pair of shoes, you can still get cashback on them.

The cashback is capped at S$300 per month but if you’re a HSBC Premier or Jade customer, this goes up to S$500 a month.

Other than spending to earn cashback, the HSBC EGA also rewards you for being a disciplined saver. You can earn 1 per cent per annum in bonus interest of up to S$300 a month on incremental SGD balances from the previous month. This means that even if you don’t have a regular monthly salary credit arrangement – such as professionals engaged in freelance or gig work – you can still earn this bonus interest so long as you cover incremental balances in your account.

The HSBC EGA has the additional benefit of a one-time cash reward of S$150 if you maintain an average account balance of S$100,000. If you’re an HSBC Premier or Jade customer, the one-time cash reward hits S$300 for an average account balance of S$200,000.