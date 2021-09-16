35 Gilstead: A District 11 home with convenient access to the city’s best
Thoughtfully-designed premium spaces with top-of-the-line finishings.
Connectivity and convenience have long been prized by homeowners; both of which 35 Gilstead carries in spades.
Tucked away in an upscale neighbourhood, the luxury freehold resort property is ensconced in a serene environment for residents to live, work and play – at a pricing comparable to that of some leasehold projects in the vicinity.
AMENITIES APLENTY
With hawker food having been conferred UNESCO status in 2020, residents at 35 Gilstead can easily indulge in the nation’s favourite pastime – eating – at the iconic Newton Food Centre that dishes out favourites such as sambal stingray, fried hokkien mee and satay.
Shoppers will be similarly spoilt for choice, with a raft of retail options at nearby locations such as Novena Square and United Square, perfect for day-to-day grocery runs. It also takes less than 10 minutes by car to reach the swanky Orchard Road shopping belt with its plethora of luxury and high-street brands.
With the city-state’s shift to becoming car-lite, 35 Gilstead’s strategic placement between Newton and Novena MRT stations affords residents the option to commute via the North-South and Downtown Lines to their desired destinations.
Apart from providing easy access to a vast selection of amenities, 35 Gilstead’s prime location in District 11 is a stone’s throw from illustrious education, healthcare and business hubs in downtown Singapore.
CONNECTED TO KNOWLEDGE, HEALTH, AND WEALTH
Education continues to be a top priority among parents in Singapore and sometimes influences property-related decisions. Families who call 35 Gilstead home can take their pick from quality institutions such as St Joseph’s Institution Junior, Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) and Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), which are in close proximity to the residence.
With healthcare institutions such as Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, the National Neuroscience Institute, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Novena Medical Centre located a few streets away, residents of 35 Gilstead can rest assured that world-class medical care is always within arm’s reach. Indeed, the area is well on its way to assuming its identity as Health City Novena, a 17-hectare medical enclave positioned to be one of the leading healthcare developments in Singapore by 2030.
City living also translates to having easy access to major commercial hubs such as the Central Business District and the Marina Bay financial district – making commute for those who work in the areas a breeze.
ARCHITECTURAL EXCELLENCE
Jointly developed by Amcorp and TG Development, 35 Gilstead offers 70 upscale units, ranging from one- to three-bedders and penthouses – all designed to meet a spectrum of needs at every life stage.
Each unit’s architectural philosophy is focused on making the most of the site’s elevated nature to create a resort-like experience; a luxurious interior design begets a sense of prestige, complementing the lush, picturesque views overlooking the city’s prime spots.
Recreational facilities include an infinity lap pool, gym, play lawn and a gourmet pavilion for hosting friends and family in extended outdoor spaces.
Whether you’re a prospective homeowner looking for your dream freehold home, or a savvy investor on the hunt for a strategic development with potential for growth, 35 Gilstead checks many of the boxes on both fronts.
IT’S IN THE DETAILS
Those who value quietude will be pleased to note that the design of each unit is thoughtfully crafted with the intent of ensuring utmost privacy. Residents can look forward to an added layer of exclusivity – a private lift lobby opens into the elegant living-dining area of one’s own home.
Aimed at pleasing even the most discerning of residents, each unit is finely furnished to create a tasteful harmony of form and function. Apartments feature top-notch appliances and fittings from premium brands such as Bosch, Gaggenau, Hansgrohe and Duravit.
35 Gilstead is slated for completion and vacant possession by May 2024. Built to meet the ever-evolving needs of property seekers, the luxury freehold property offers a variety of apartment sizes and layouts. For a limited time, you can own an exclusive one-bedroom or one-bedroom + study unit from S$1.2x million, terms and conditions apply.
Book your appointment to visit the 35 Gilstead show flat at Prince Charles Crescent by calling +65 6351 6628, or emailing enquiries.amcorpglobal [at] amcorpgroup.co.