35 Gilstead: A District 11 home with convenient access to the city’s best

With hawker food having been conferred UNESCO status in 2020, residents at 35 Gilstead can easily indulge in the nation’s favourite pastime – eating – at the iconic Newton Food Centre that dishes out favourites such as sambal stingray, fried hokkien mee and satay.

Shoppers will be similarly spoilt for choice, with a raft of retail options at nearby locations such as Novena Square and United Square, perfect for day-to-day grocery runs. It also takes less than 10 minutes by car to reach the swanky Orchard Road shopping belt with its plethora of luxury and high-street brands.

With the city-state’s shift to becoming car-lite, 35 Gilstead’s strategic placement between Newton and Novena MRT stations affords residents the option to commute via the North-South and Downtown Lines to their desired destinations.

Apart from providing easy access to a vast selection of amenities, 35 Gilstead’s prime location in District 11 is a stone’s throw from illustrious education, healthcare and business hubs in downtown Singapore.

CONNECTED TO KNOWLEDGE, HEALTH, AND WEALTH

Education continues to be a top priority among parents in Singapore and sometimes influences property-related decisions. Families who call 35 Gilstead home can take their pick from quality institutions such as St Joseph’s Institution Junior, Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) and Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), which are in close proximity to the residence.

With healthcare institutions such as Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, the National Neuroscience Institute, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Novena Medical Centre located a few streets away, residents of 35 Gilstead can rest assured that world-class medical care is always within arm’s reach. Indeed, the area is well on its way to assuming its identity as Health City Novena, a 17-hectare medical enclave positioned to be one of the leading healthcare developments in Singapore by 2030.

City living also translates to having easy access to major commercial hubs such as the Central Business District and the Marina Bay financial district – making commute for those who work in the areas a breeze.

ARCHITECTURAL EXCELLENCE