4G good, 5G better: How Singapore’s most powerful network can transform our digital lifestyle

Singtel has launched several pocket-friendly 5G plans aimed at those aged 60 and above.

The XO Plus plans with 5G are priced 20 per cent lower than standard prices and can be applied for by adults 30 years and older on behalf of their parents.

Seniors will receive perks upon sign-up, including free subscription for three months to Chinese Plus, Entertainment Plus and TVB Anywhere + VOD Zone. Streamed over 5G, customers are guaranteed a lag-free viewing experience.

Seniors wary of venturing outside of home to seek medical help due to the uncertain COVID-19 situation can also subscribe to the WhiteCoat TeleHealth Family Plan VAS. This service offers subscribers 10 teleconsultations with a doctor for a year at S$10.90 per month for a minimum period of 12 months (charges will be waived for three months), so they can get professional medical advice from the comfort and safety of their homes. These teleconsultations can be shared with up to three family members and include free standard delivery of medicine.

Main subscribers will also be offered the optional AIA Basic Personal Accident Cover for free.

ENTERTAINMENT FOR ALL

Singtel’s 5G network has opened up a slew of entertainment experiences. Music buffs can access MelodyVR, an immersive virtual reality live-streaming service that ensures front row seats from different concert viewpoints at the touch of a button.

With 5G, virtual concert goers are assured of an ultra-smooth live music streaming experience.

E-BOOKS FOR CHILDREN, BROUGHT TO LIFE

What’s one way to maximise the potential of e-books? Augment them.