5 banking innovations that 5G will unlock

5G is set to take the use of cloud to even greater heights in the financial services sector. 5G offers greater transmission speeds and lower latency, making it easier for networks to support connected devices, bandwidth-intensive apps, remote operations and virtual networks.

This will enable banks to get real-time access to common and connected data sets through external and internal channels. Banks that leverage this will be able to verify customer activity instantaneously and securely, streamlining Know Your Customer and authentication processes in real time.

Augmented by 5G, cloud banking will also enhance the customer banking experience, such as through real-time virtual assistance and augmented reality functions.

Additionally, it will give rise to new ways of delivering products and services matching those offered by platforms. Noting that the financial services industry in Southeast Asia is focused on developing platforms targeting inclusion, sustainability, e-commerce and efficient access to finance, Mr Ruddenklau believes platform players with strong fintech integration will continue to witness sustained momentum in the region. “We are seeing the beginning of a redrawing of financial services, supported by the opening up of data by regulators, central banks and the cloud providers,” he said.

2. ENHANCED SECURITY AND FRAUD DETECTION

The rise of 5G will bring about a massive surge in transaction flow across new channels, requiring new ways of managing fraud, as well as financial and cybercrime.

However, organisations will be able to leverage fast-maturing technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to comb through vast amounts of transaction and user data instantly to detect fraudulent activity before it occurs. The use of biometrics, advanced verification processes and multi-layered trust frameworks will also provide more sophisticated user fraud detection and enhanced user protection with minimal disruption to customer experience.

The Pulse of Fintech Report observed that there has been a record increase in cybersecurity investment and demand for regulatory technology solutions in the first half of 2021. 5G will open a world of possibilities for further developments in these domains, primarily drawing on increased access to myriad new data signals from devices, machines and sensors.

3. NEW TRENDS ACROSS CONSUMER AND ENTERPRISE MARKETS