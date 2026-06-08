5 common travel payment problems – and how one app can help

Even the best-planned trips can hit a snag when payments do not go as expected. From QR code-only night market stalls to surprise processing fees, travellers can sometimes find themselves stalled at the checkout.

As QR payments become more common, being able to use the same app across destinations is increasingly important. With six cross-border payment partners built into a single digital banking app, the OCBC app works in more than 55 countries. Here’s how it addresses five common travel payment pain points, starting before you even board your flight.

#1: TOO MANY APPS TO DOWNLOAD

Travelling across several countries often means downloading a different payment app for each destination, each with its own setup requirements and learning curve.

“Paying like a local means using the same widely accepted methods that residents rely on daily,” said Ms Regina Lim, head of card payments and personal loans, OCBC. “Without access to those networks, travellers may hesitate at the point of sale or find that their payment method isn’t accepted. As a result, they might miss out on everyday experiences – from neighbourhood eateries to independent shops.”