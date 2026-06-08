5 common travel payment problems – and how one app can help
The OCBC app helps travellers pay like a local overseas, reducing many of the usual hassles of spending abroad.
Even the best-planned trips can hit a snag when payments do not go as expected. From QR code-only night market stalls to surprise processing fees, travellers can sometimes find themselves stalled at the checkout.
As QR payments become more common, being able to use the same app across destinations is increasingly important. With six cross-border payment partners built into a single digital banking app, the OCBC app works in more than 55 countries. Here’s how it addresses five common travel payment pain points, starting before you even board your flight.
#1: TOO MANY APPS TO DOWNLOAD
Travelling across several countries often means downloading a different payment app for each destination, each with its own setup requirements and learning curve.
“Paying like a local means using the same widely accepted methods that residents rely on daily,” said Ms Regina Lim, head of card payments and personal loans, OCBC. “Without access to those networks, travellers may hesitate at the point of sale or find that their payment method isn’t accepted. As a result, they might miss out on everyday experiences – from neighbourhood eateries to independent shops.”
The OCBC app brings multiple payment networks into one convenient platform. With Alipay+, DuitNow, PromptPay, QRIS, UnionPay and Weixin Pay merchant and business QR codes supported, customers in Singapore can pay worldwide without having to switch between apps.
Ms Ng Lee Peng, OCBC’s head of digital business, added: “Travellers can simply scan any merchant’s QR code or generate their own QR payment codes to pay just like locals, giving them the confidence to explore more freely.”
#2: TOO MANY STEPS TO PAYMENT
Few travel moments are more awkward than a payment being declined. International card transactions can trigger additional checks, while some e-wallets require funds to be topped up before use.
“Some payment platforms require passport details, a local bank account or phone number to set up,” explained Ms Ng. “This can lead to delays at the point of sale.”
With the OCBC app, there is no need to register your passport in advance, preload funds or rely on physical cards. Payments are made directly from your bank account – simply open the app, scan the QR code and pay.
That leaves more headspace for what matters, whether it is making a train connection or squeezing in one last stop before dinner.
#3: UNEXPECTED ADMIN FEES FOR LARGER PURCHASES
Some purchases are hard to walk away from – whether it is a pair of limited-edition sneakers or a C-beauty skincare set trending on Xiaohongshu. But higher-value items can come with hidden costs, such as administrative or service fees.
In China, for instance, cashless payments above 200 yuan (S$37) often incur a 3 per cent fee. A common “hack” is to ask merchants to split payments, but this may cause travellers to hold up the line or be accidentally overcharged for their purchases.
The OCBC app does not charge transaction fees, including for purchases above this threshold. Users can pay up to S$3,000 daily at Alipay+ merchants, S$2,000 at Weixin Pay merchants and S$1,000 at UnionPay merchants.
With no need to split payments or second-guess charges, it becomes easier to track spending – and decide when to treat yourself.
#4: CLOSED-LOOP ECOSYSTEMS IN CHINA
China’s payment landscape is dominated by closed-loop systems. While foreign cards can sometimes be linked to local platforms, additional verification is often required and not all networks are supported. Cash is also less widely used.
“In China, more than 90 per cent of mobile transactions are made using QR payments,” said Ms Ng. “Travellers often get stuck because they do not have access to these platforms.”
With the OCBC app, customers can scan or generate QR codes across Alipay+, UnionPay and Weixin Pay. This allows payments at both small eateries and larger retailers through a single platform.
#5: UNFAVOURABLE EXCHANGE RATES
If Malaysia and Japan feature heavily in your recent travel history, you are not alone. A weaker yen in the last two years has drawn visitors to Japan, while cross-border weekend jaunts for grocery runs and cafe-hopping remain routine for many in Singapore.
For travellers, exchange rates are a key consideration when choosing how to pay overseas. Some multi-currency wallets position themselves as offering better rates than traditional bank cards. But Ms Lim noted that the differences are often smaller than expected.
“When exchange-rate differences are marginal – often amounting to just a few cents per dollar spent – factors like ease of use, coverage and fee transparency become just as important,” she said. “Payments should blend into the travel experience. With the OCBC app, customers can pay across destinations using one familiar platform – making transactions smoother, more intuitive and truly borderless.”
Discover how the OCBC app can help simplify the way you pay overseas.