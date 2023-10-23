5 compelling reasons to embrace Healthy 365
Discover how the app can effortlessly steer you towards your health and fitness goals.
While most of us grasp the basics of maintaining good physical health – having a balanced diet, exercising regularly and getting sufficient sleep – ensuring consistency in these practices demands discipline. That’s where Healthy 365 comes in.
Developed by the Health Promotion Board (HPB), Healthy 365 is a mobile app that lets you track crucial facets of your well-being, including your sleep, physical activity and calorie intake. The app’s My Daily Progress section offers a convenient snapshot of your lifestyle metrics, so it’s easier to stay the course with your health goals.
Here are five compelling reasons why you should embrace the Healthy 365 app today.
1. IT ALLOWS YOU TO TRACK YOUR SLEEP
The importance of sleep is well-documented. Having sufficient sleep not only boosts your mood and brain performance, but also your immune system and overall health. On the other hand, not getting enough sleep over the long term increases your risk of diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, heart attack and stroke.
Startling statistics indicate that as many as three in four Singaporeans fail to achieve the recommended seven hours of nightly sleep. Moreover, we frequently go to bed later than intended. This phenomenon – where we sacrifice sleep for more leisure time in response to stress or a perceived lack of free time earlier in the day – is known as revenge bedtime procrastination.
Tracking your sleep is the first step to developing healthier habits around rest. When paired with compatible wearable devices such as Fitbit or Apple Watch, the Healthy 365 app enables you to monitor your sleep duration and patterns. With sleep tracking, it will be easier to make informed choices to improve your bedtime routine, whether that’s going to bed earlier, making a conscious effort to put away your devices or avoiding caffeine and alcohol before sleep.
If you don't own a wearable device, check if you are eligible to collect a complimentary HPB fitness tracker, and book an appointment at one of the public collection points using the Healthy 365 app.
2. IT HELPS YOU MONITOR YOUR DAILY CALORIE INTAKE
We need to eat a wide variety of foods in the right amounts to meet our daily nutritional needs. A balanced diet can help you manage your weight and ward off chronic diseases.
Recent national health surveys indicate that three in five Singaporeans consume more calories than recommended, after factoring in energy requirements from physical activity. Over time, this excess intake could lead to weight gain, increasing the risk of developing chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.
With our hectic lifestyles, it’s all too easy to let healthy habits fall by the wayside. A simple way to gain a better understanding of your eating habits is to start logging your meals using the Healthy 365 app. Cataloguing over 3,000 local dishes and drinks, from fishball noodles to kopi siu dai, the app simplifies the process of tracking your calories. Logging your meals not only highlights overconsumption but also fosters mindfulness regarding your diet.
3. IT ALLOWS EASY TRACKING OF DAILY PHYSICAL ACTIVITY
Amid busy schedules, finding time for the gym may seem challenging. The good news is, you can aim to clock at least 150 minutes of Moderate to Vigorous Physical Activity (MVPA) per week through short, accumulated bouts of exercise.
Consider carving out pockets of time during the day for movement, such as doing a 10-minute core workout during your lunch break, taking the stairs instead of the lift, or walking to the hawker centre for lunch rather than relying on food delivery. With Healthy 365, it’s a breeze to track your step count and MVPA minutes to monitor your fitness progress.
4. IT FACILITATES THE BOOKING OF WORKOUT CLASSES AND HEALTH WORKSHOPS
For those resolved to lead a more active lifestyle, you can also log onto Healthy 365 for a comprehensive list of workout classes and health workshops. Start incorporating a variety of physical activities into your weekly routine by signing up for dance-aerobic classes at your neighbourhood park or hitting the fitness studios for strength-based classes like Pilates. Families thinking of embarking on fitness journeys together can even try a new sport like inline-skating.
5. YOU WILL BE REWARDED FOR HEALTHIER ACTIONS
On Healthy 365, you can earn Healthpoints for taking positive actions, such as clocking steps and eating well. Accumulate even more Healthpoints by participating in initiatives such as the National Steps Challenge and the Eat, Drink, Shop Healthy Challenge. The points can be redeemed for a variety of lifestyle rewards, such as supermarket and F&B vouchers.
Download the Healthy 365 app today and embark on your journey towards a healthier lifestyle.