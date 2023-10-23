5 compelling reasons to embrace Healthy 365

The importance of sleep is well-documented. Having sufficient sleep not only boosts your mood and brain performance, but also your immune system and overall health. On the other hand, not getting enough sleep over the long term increases your risk of diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, heart attack and stroke.

Startling statistics indicate that as many as three in four Singaporeans fail to achieve the recommended seven hours of nightly sleep. Moreover, we frequently go to bed later than intended. This phenomenon – where we sacrifice sleep for more leisure time in response to stress or a perceived lack of free time earlier in the day – is known as revenge bedtime procrastination.

Tracking your sleep is the first step to developing healthier habits around rest. When paired with compatible wearable devices such as Fitbit or Apple Watch, the Healthy 365 app enables you to monitor your sleep duration and patterns. With sleep tracking, it will be easier to make informed choices to improve your bedtime routine, whether that’s going to bed earlier, making a conscious effort to put away your devices or avoiding caffeine and alcohol before sleep.

If you don't own a wearable device, check if you are eligible to collect a complimentary HPB fitness tracker, and book an appointment at one of the public collection points using the Healthy 365 app.

2. IT HELPS YOU MONITOR YOUR DAILY CALORIE INTAKE