5 ideas for a fun-filled school break without leaving the country

School holidays are both boon and bane for parents. Most love to see the joy in their children’s eyes and relish that there isn’t a need to wake up before dawn to prep them for class. On the other hand, it is now on you to plan your kids’ days with activities to avoid the inevitable cries of “I’m bored!”

With overseas travel remaining a distant dream for now, filling up your family calendar isn’t as easy as taking a short flight to a novel new land.

Rather than treating school holidays as one more thing on your to-do list, approach it as a precious opportunity to bond. After a stressful year filled with home-based learning and disruptions to family routines, time carved out to reconnect as a family can serve as a balm for the soul.

With the likelihood that movement restrictions are set to ease , the school holidays offer a chance for you and your kids to shake off cabin fever, try new things and spend quality time together. Singapore may be small, but it is densely packed with activities for different interests and age groups.

There are memories to be made and there is no better time than now. Here are some ideas for a fun-filled school break.

1. TURN A STAYCATION INTO AN ADVENTURE

Staycations have replaced the overseas vacation for now, so why not up the ante and sprinkle a little adventure into the experience?

Go Glamping SG offers a luxury camping experience for the family in the heart of wild Kranji. Located at Gallop Kranji Farm Resort, each roomy tent comes equipped with two queen-sized mattresses, a patio, a portable air-conditioner and a personal campfire that doubles as a BBQ pit. Explore the natural surroundings and for an additional fee, go on a thrilling ATV ride on the grounds.

If you’re looking to indulge a little more, Pan Pacific Singapore and the Ritz-Carlton, Millennia Singapore offer family packages that include kid-sized tents and teepees in the comfort of a suite. There are also kids’ clubs in the hotel where the little ones can go wild, while you luxuriate in the spa.

2. PLAN A MINI-FAMILY OLYMPIC GAMES

Nothing gets the adrenaline going like friendly competition. Take advantage of post-Olympic Games fever and hold a family athletic meet. This activity requires some advanced planning, but the memories made will be more than worth it.

Put together a series of easy sports like an obstacle course, a 100m sprint and a trampoline competition. The games can easily take place in a public park, stadium and trampoline facility with simple equipment. Remember to pack water and light snacks to keep the family hydrated and energised.

No Olympic Games is complete without awarding medals and a closing ceremony, and crafting some prizes only adds to the fun.

3. GET THEIR HANDS DIRTY

The school holidays offer an opportunity for children to learn new skills without the stress of scoring As. Instead of signing them up for another tuition session, take advantage of parent-and-child creative workshops that go beyond the basic art class.

Singapore’s child enrichment industry has exploded with a variety of lessons that both adults and kids can take part in, from cooking and leatherworking to sewing and pottery.

Exploring non-academic passions together is a great way to bond and you might even discover a new hobby for yourself.

4. VISIT A VIRTUAL WORLD

With few options to leave the island, why not explore the virtual world instead? There’s no need to invest in a pricey home virtual reality (VR) set when award-winning VR parks offer more space to play and professionals to guide the young ones.

Hologate Singapore offers a wide range of multiplayer games from dance to escape games that the whole family can play together. If you prefer a mix of the virtual and real worlds, Virtual Room puts you and your family in dedicated personal rooms where you will have to work together to solve puzzles and challenges.

5. EXPLORE THE HIDDEN SIDE OF SINGAPORE

If you have a car, take a family adventure off the beaten track. The Kranji Heritage Trail is a self-guided tour that covers 14 historical and agricultural markers tracing landmarks such as the first landing site of Japanese troops during World War II, the Kranji War Memorial and Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve. Along the way, explore different farms and expose the little ones to a different side of Singapore.

The Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve is Singapore's first ASEAN Heritage Park and covers 202ha of mangroves, mudflats, ponds and forests.



Alternatively, eschew crowded parks and uncover hidden gems in Singapore’s park system. Breathtaking sunset views and family photo opportunities can be found on the boardwalk of Rower’s Bay Park at Lower Seletar Reservoir. In the east, Tampines Eco Green offers easy hiking trails and rich flora and fauna, including camouflaged bird-watching stations. If you’re lucky, you might catch sight of a purple heron, the tallest bird seen in the park.

