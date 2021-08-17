5 ways to teach your kids the importance of sustainability

Climate change is undeniable. According to experts, record-breaking temperatures, unprecedented rainfall, widespread forest fires and other global natural disasters are signs that the earth’s ecosystems have reached a tipping point.

With fewer natural landscapes and heavy reliance on air-conditioning, the signs of climate change may not seem as dramatic to the average Singaporean. However, all reports point to median temperatures rising steadily through the decades, and if temperatures continue to trend upwards, there will be dire consequences on life as we know it.

While the biggest contributors to climate change are larger-scale practices like deforestation or burning fossil fuels for electricity and heat, there are also aspects of daily life that affect the climate. Practices such as the over-consumption of goods lead to increased plastic wastage – a material that cannot be broken down – and in turn, create massive landfills. Landfills and other waste systems produce methane, a greenhouse gas that destroys the ozone, contributing to climate change.

For parents especially, the gloomy prospects of a world traumatised by growing environmental hazards may be overwhelming. What sort of world will our children and grandchildren live in?

Instead of panicking, start educating. It is never too early to teach kids the importance of sustainability. Here are five ways you can start.

1. CARE FOR A PLANT

Nothing says sustainability more than cultivating life.