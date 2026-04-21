50 years of caring across generations: Raffles Medical Group’s story comes to life

At Raffles Hospital, visitors can virtually step into frontline roles – from pharmacists and paediatric nurses to inpatient nurses and doctors – placing themselves within a healthcare story that spans five decades. The artificial intelligence (AI) experience is one of several interactive elements anchoring Raffles Medical Group’s (RMG) 50th anniversary heritage exhibition.

Set within the hospital lobby, the exhibition documents how care has evolved – not only through physical expansion and medical technologies, but also through everyday interactions between patients, families and healthcare teams.

For many families, healthcare is not a one-off visit but an ongoing relationship – from welcoming a newborn into the world to childhood dental visits, adult health screenings and later, caring for ageing parents. Over the past 50 years, the homegrown healthcare group has been part of those moments.

As RMG commemorates its golden jubilee in 2026, the exhibition gathers stories, keepsakes and interactive installations around a principle that has guided the organisation since its early days: to give patients the best care.

WHERE 50 YEARS OF CARE COME TOGETHER

Centred on the theme Caring Across Generations, the exhibition demonstrates how care delivered steadily over time becomes part of family memories and shared experiences.

Among the displays are nursing uniforms worn by staff across generations, shown with everyday items such as pens, name tags, mugs and tickets from past company dinners and dances. Together, they offer a glimpse into the camaraderie and pride behind the work.