67 years and counting: A love story for the ages

In filmmaker Jack Neo’s latest Chinese New Year movie, I Want To Be Boss, a heartfelt scene unfolds as couples gather in a church to renew their vows.

Among the couples on screen, one senior pair stands out – Mr Neo Kim Teck and Mdm Koh Chew Tee – looking resplendent in a suit and a tulle wedding dress. What makes their presence even more special? The couple, aged 90 and 86, are none other than Jack’s parents.

FOR BETTER, FOR WORSE

Married for six decades and counting, the couple continues to cherish their time together, enjoying simple joys like walks and shared meals. Their deep bond was evident from the start, as Mdm Koh fondly recalls. Introduced by mutual friends, she was drawn to his honest and straightforward nature.

“She was pretty,” said Mr Neo of his first impression of the 18-year-old Mdm Koh.

It didn’t take long for Mr Neo to ask her out on a date, and soon, they were officially courting. Their time together was filled with trips to the cinema, strolls around Chinatown and conversations about everyday life.

At 24 and 20, respectively, they tied the knot, beginning a life built on love, resilience and hard work. Raising four children, including their eldest, Jack, was no easy task. The young couple initially lived in a kampung in Changi, where they reared pigs for sale. However, when the area was redeveloped, they were relocated to a Housing and Development Board flat.

To make ends meet, Mr Neo worked as a fishmonger while Mdm Koh babysat and took on seamstress work from home. “My kids would help by cycling to the market to bring back items for me to sew,” she said.

Mr Neo expressed gratitude for his wife, who managed the household and cared for the children tirelessly. Later, when their children were older, she worked at coffeeshops, selling economic rice and beverages.

Despite life’s challenges, their relationship remains strong, free of major quarrels. “We would air our grievances and let them go. We don’t hold grudges,” shared Mdm Koh. “In our 67 years of marriage, he has never raised his voice. He is a gentle and tender man who speaks kindly, even during disagreements.”

Mdm Koh admitted that Mr Neo often gives in during arguments. “I have a shorter temper!” she said.

JOURNEYING THROUGH LIFE’S SEASONS