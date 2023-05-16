8 fuel-saving hacks that actually work

While oil prices may fluctuate widely, one thing remains certain: No motorist wants to pay more than they need to for fuel.

Shell’s latest offerings, the reformulated FuelSave 98 and 95 fuels, not only protect engines but improve efficiency, with the energy company claiming that these fuels can give drivers up to 15km more range per tank.

Shell V-Power fuel has also been reformulated. Shell says it now removes 100 per cent of performance-robbing deposits and helps to prevent the build up of deposits on vital engine components.

But why continue developing fossil fuels when the tide of mobility is shifting towards electric vehicles (EVs)? Singapore, for instance, aims to phase out vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2040.

According to Mr Doong Shiwen, general manager at Shell Mobility, internal combustion engines remain predominantly the vehicle of choice for the company’s customers today, though EV charging is making up a rapidly growing part of its business.

In light of the rising demand for cleaner energy, Shell’s FuelSave fuels are viable options for drivers who are not yet ready to switch to EVs. What’s more, the fuels contain powerful cleaning agents that help remove up to 65 per cent of carbon deposits that hamper engine performance.

While energy companies are doing their part to reduce emissions, there are other simple and practical ways motorists can cut fuel consumption and costs.

1. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF LOYALTY PROGRAMMES

For Shell customers looking to save on fuel expenses, the Shell Asia app makes it a snap to rack up loyalty points and redeem them for fuel vouchers. The app also keeps customers informed about the latest promotions. For example, Shell GO+ members can receive exclusive savings of up to 30.65 per cent via the app.

2. LET GPS BE YOUR FRIEND AND GUIDE

You might already know the way to your destination, but apps that tap into live traffic information like Google Maps can recommend the fastest possible route to your destination and help you avoid road congestion. Less time spent crawling in traffic means less fuel used.

3. SERVICE YOUR CAR ON TIME

Many fuel-saving tips involve making sure your car is in optimal condition. There are plenty of items to track, such as tyre pressure, air filters and engine lubricants. Servicing your car regularly and at specified intervals is also a great way to identify small mechanical problems before they turn into big ones.

4. KEEP YOUR DISTANCE

Driving in an economical way does not equate to accelerating slowly. Instead, maintaining a smooth, constant speed and avoiding sudden acceleration and braking will help drivers use less fuel and give passengers a more comfortable ride. The best way to do that? Keep a good distance from the car in front, so that you have enough of a buffer to keep your own steady pace.

The two-second rule is a good rule of thumb: When the car ahead passes a marker (say, a lamppost), your car should reach the same marker after a two-second gap or more.

5. AIM TO BE EARLY

Try departing just five minutes earlier than you normally would for an appointment. You’ll feel less of a need to rush, conserve fuel and arrive at your destination feeling at ease.

6. CHOOSE FUEL-SAVING TYRES

If it’s time to replace worn tyres, consider energy-saving models that offer lower rolling resistance (the force needed to rotate a tyre). This can make a significant difference to your fuel bill.

7. USE ECO MODE

Many modern cars have different driving modes, including a fuel-saving eco mode. This switches a car’s engine, transmission and climate-control systems to an energy-saving setting that helps drivers wring the most out of every drop of fuel.

