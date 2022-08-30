Access the latest healthcare solutions under one roof
Medical Fair Asia 2022, along with Medical Manufacturing Asia 2022, returns on Aug 31 as a physical event with a digital extension.
Rapid advances in technological innovation have enabled the development of breakthrough healthcare solutions, and industry stakeholders will get an exclusive preview of some of these at Medical Fair Asia (MFA) 2022.
Now in its 14th run, MFA 2022 will be held concurrently with Medical Manufacturing Asia (MMA) 2022, a trade show that brings myriad medical products, equipment and solutions under one roof. This year, the 5th edition of MMA focuses on medical technologies (medtech) and medical manufacturing processes. To allow a broader global audience to benefit from MFA 2022 and MMA 2022, both shows will be held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from Aug 31 to Sep 2, and their digital editions will run from Sep 3 to 9.
Organised by Messe Düsseldorf Asia, the biennial fairs will see 700 exhibitors, healthcare suppliers and medical manufacturers from 50 countries and regions exhibit products across over 50 categories in one location.
The plethora of solutions showcased include diagnostic equipment, disinfection and disposal systems, medical consumables, rehabilitation equipment, orthopaedic supplies and medical furniture. MFA attendees can also expect product launches, such as software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret ultrasound images and an app designed to accurately assess wounds via teleconsultation.
MUST-SEES FOR VISITORS
A key highlight of MFA 2022 is Start-Up Park, a dedicated platform for medical startups and entrepreneurs from both Singapore and overseas to showcase their innovations and to meet potential investors, buyers and industry players.
Attendees can attend the three-day Start-Up Podium Programme that includes presentations by exhibitors and panel discussions featuring global experts on topics such as funding trends in healthcare startups as well as medtech challenges and opportunities in Asia.
To address the needs of an ageing population in many countries, MFA 2022 also sees the return of Community Care Pavilion, a section that features products and solutions tailored to elderly care.
In addition to the specialised sections at MFA 2022, a series of conferences and forums has been lined up for specific audiences. The 42nd Wearables Technologies Conference 2022 will provide participants with opportunities to learn from and network with international experts in the field. The multi-disciplinary Medicine + Sports Conference brings together sports medicine and sports science experts, physiotherapists, healthcare professionals, professional athletes and sports techies for a dialogue on innovative approaches in training, injury prevention and rehabilitation.
The co-located MMA 2022 will be presenting the IVAM Forum: High-Tech for Medical Devices, bringing companies in the microtechnology and nanotechnology sectors together to share insights on latest innovations and best practices.
PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS AND THE RISE OF TELEMEDICINE
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a greater focus on telemedicine-related products in this edition of MFA. These include a robotic exercise device designed to provide supervised “tele-physiotherapy” as well as remote diagnostic solutions, such as a modular capsule clinic than runs without doctors. The capsule clinic is equipped with communications devices, diagnostic gear and a pharmacy, and is ready to be deployed at public areas where doctors cannot reach.
In addition, the Pandemic Management Solutions section within the MFA 2022 shines the spotlight on products and solutions that enhance preparedness planning for future healthcare crises.
Whether you are a public health administrator looking for COVID-19 management ideas, a purchasing officer looking to replace your hospital’s electrocardiograms, or a design engineer in search of high-tech medical devices, MFA 2022 and MMA 2022 have much to offer. Visitors can enjoy the best of both worlds with the events’ in-person and digital line-up and make use of the AI-powered matching system to connect with exhibitors more effectively.
Visit the MFA website and LinkedIn page, and the MMA website, for details, including information on exhibitor lists, conference topics, schedules and speakers.
Register for both physical and digital editions of MFA 2022 at medicalfair-asia.com/registration and MMA 2022 at medmanufacturing-asia.com/registration.