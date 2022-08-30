Access the latest healthcare solutions under one roof

Rapid advances in technological innovation have enabled the development of breakthrough healthcare solutions, and industry stakeholders will get an exclusive preview of some of these at Medical Fair Asia (MFA) 2022.

Now in its 14th run, MFA 2022 will be held concurrently with Medical Manufacturing Asia (MMA) 2022, a trade show that brings myriad medical products, equipment and solutions under one roof. This year, the 5th edition of MMA focuses on medical technologies (medtech) and medical manufacturing processes. To allow a broader global audience to benefit from MFA 2022 and MMA 2022, both shows will be held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from Aug 31 to Sep 2, and their digital editions will run from Sep 3 to 9.

MFA 2022 and MMA 2022 provide ample networking opportunities for attendees.

Organised by Messe Düsseldorf Asia, the biennial fairs will see 700 exhibitors, healthcare suppliers and medical manufacturers from 50 countries and regions exhibit products across over 50 categories in one location.

The plethora of solutions showcased include diagnostic equipment, disinfection and disposal systems, medical consumables, rehabilitation equipment, orthopaedic supplies and medical furniture. MFA attendees can also expect product launches, such as software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret ultrasound images and an app designed to accurately assess wounds via teleconsultation.