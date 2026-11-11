AI can give students answers. But how do we help them learn?

Early in his career, Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) lecturer Jayden Ang participated in a curriculum review of a module he was teaching. Although he had a PhD in chemistry and strong subject knowledge, he found himself on less certain ground when the discussion turned to teaching and learning.

“Many pedagogical concepts and terms were unfamiliar, and I sometimes struggled to follow the conversation,” said Dr Ang. “It became clear that knowing a subject is not the same as understanding how students learn or how to design effective learning experiences.”

That realisation prompted Dr Ang to pursue formal teacher training. In 2024, with NYP’s support, he completed a Master of Education (Learning Sciences & Technologies), or MEd (LST), at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore). The programme deepened his interest in pedagogy, educational technology and research.

It has since been refreshed as the Master of Education (Learning Sciences & AI), or MEd (LS&AI).

“Curriculum design involves more than deciding what content to teach,” he said. “It also requires a good understanding of the learning sciences – how students learn, when and why particular approaches might support that process, and how technology can meaningfully enhance learning.”

ASKING BETTER QUESTIONS ABOUT TEACHING

Returning to the classroom as a student gave Dr Ang fresh insights into his own polytechnic students’ experiences, from navigating blended learning to managing assessment deadlines. Learning alongside classmates from different parts of Singapore’s education sector also exposed him to different points of view.

“Listening to their perspectives made me more open to questioning my own teaching practices,” he said. “When designing or reviewing a lesson or assessment, I now think more critically about why an approach should work, how it supports learning and how to evaluate its effectiveness. I look at several sources of evidence, including student feedback, learning outcomes and relevant research.”