AI could unlock US$600 billion a year in climate and sustainability value by 2028

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the economics of sectors such as energy storage, industrial systems and insurance. By optimising how batteries are dispatched, how motors run or how climate risk is assessed, it can help companies cut energy use, reduce waste and make better decisions on risks that were previously hard to price.

According to The Private Capital Opportunity in AI-Enabled Climate and Sustainability Sectors, a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Temasek, this is expanding the range of sectors that investors can view through a sustainability lens.

For example, AI-driven analytics may help insurers assess risk more accurately, improving underwriting decisions. This could increase insurance coverage in regions or for risks once considered too difficult to insure, supporting 15 million to 20 million additional policies.

In the energy sector, battery storage fleets using AI to decide when to charge, discharge or sell power could earn 25 to 30 per cent more revenue from the same hardware.

Deploying current AI capabilities across climate and sustainability sectors could generate US$600 billion (S$766 billion) in annual global value by 2028, according to the report. The figure covers efficiency gains, cost reductions and new revenue, and is intended as a directional estimate rather than a forecast of realised returns.

EXPANDING THE CLIMATE INVESTMENT MAP