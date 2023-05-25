Alleviating the pain of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis

Ignorance about psoriasis can result in whispers and stares, or worse, open discrimination.

Associate Professor Ploysyne Rattanakaemakorn, a consultant dermatologist at Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University in Bangkok, Thailand, recounts a patient who had to grapple not just with the skin disease but also with the loss of her job.

“She worked as a receptionist,” said Assoc Prof Ploysyne. “She had a dandruff-like rash on her scalp for a few years, but when the rash appeared on her face and arms, she was fired.”

WHAT IS PSORIASIS?

Psoriasis, a chronic disease in which skin cells multiply too quickly because of an overactive immune system, often results in red, scaly and inflamed patches of skin. Dr Ploysyne stated that psoriasis most commonly occurs on the scalp and face, with up to 80 per cent of psoriasis patients seeing inflamed skin on their scalp.

The disease can affect people of any age or gender, though it tends to present most often in young and middle-aged adults, according to Dr Fariz Yahya, a consultant rheumatologist and associate professor at the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Psoriasis is not contagious, but lack of knowledge regarding the condition has led to some false beliefs.

“Some people believe that psoriasis is an infection that spreads by touch, or that it is a symptom of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus),” said Assoc Prof Ploysyne, adding that the stress of being ostracised or discriminated against can be so severe that it worsens the patients’ condition.

There are genetic factors that play a significant role in one’s chances of developing psoriasis. But Dr Fariz emphasised that not everyone with a family member who has psoriasis will develop the disease.

“Psoriasis can occur in people with no family history of the disease, as other behavioural and environmental factors are thought to be linked to psoriasis,” he explained. “Smoking, alcohol consumption, bacterial and viral infections, and certain medications are factors that can affect one’s risk of developing psoriasis.”

Obesity and stress are two other factors that heighten one’s likelihood of developing psoriasis, said Dr Ploysyne. “In the most severe cases of psoriasis, the patient usually has a family history of psoriasis, has had the diagnosis since a young age, and is obese or regularly drinks alcohol,” he shared.

TREATING MORE THAN THE DISEASE: COMORBIDITIES

In addition to the distressing skin inflammation caused by psoriasis, the disease has other complications. One of them is psoriatic arthritis, a type of chronic arthritis that leads to swollen, inflamed joints – commonly in the fingers and toes – as well as deformed joints that result from long-term inflammation if left untreated.

“Psoriatic arthritis can happen before or after long-term psoriasis,” said Dr Ploysyne. “This impacts the patient’s daily life. Patients feel agonising pain in their joints and their functions become limited.”

Although Dr Fariz said that psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis do not directly affect a patient’s life expectancy, those with psoriatic arthritis also tend to have comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes mellitus and hypertension. He explained that this results in poorer health outcomes for patients – and potentially even death.

“Having concerning comorbidities, such as cardiovascular comorbidities, are key drivers of mortality,” he said. “Patients with psoriatic disease should seek proper multidisciplinary care, especially for the comorbidities.”

In his opinion, multidisciplinary management in psoriatic arthritis is the optimal method of treating the disease, as it brings together a team of specialists – from rheumatologists to dermatologists – to collaborate on the patient’s care.

“Additionally, nurse specialists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, pharmacists and clinical psychologists are now considered part of an emerging model of care in the management of psoriatic disease,” he said.

PROMISING BREAKTHROUGHS