The Arden: Customisable homes from an award-winning developer

While workers are now spending more time in the office, flexible work arrangements will remain a key element of Singapore’s new workers compact. The transformative experiences of recent years, fuelled by a shift to remote working, have changed how we interact with our residential surroundings.

“As a result of the pandemic, homes need to integrate new functions, such as being a space to both live and work in,” said Ms Yen Chong, deputy general manager at Qingjian Realty. Ms Chong believes those seeking a residence that accommodates the requirements of hybrid work will be delighted to discover that The Arden supports this arrangement.

Prior to the pandemic, Qingjian Realty had already been refining a novel approach to domestic architecture known as CoSpace design. This philosophy addresses the evolving needs of property owners, offering adaptable living spaces that can be altered to meet changing requirements.

For instance, a young couple who favours open floor plans in the early years of their marriage may later need a dedicated room for a nursery when a little one comes along. Or perhaps residents may come to need separate spaces for a husband and wife to work independently.

The CoSpace concept offers this freedom, and when it comes to the melding of form and function, the empowerment of choice could be an important consideration for homeowners.

“How a home is configured plays a pivotal role in creating the ideal urban living experience,” said Ms Chong. “With the ability to move or even remove certain structural components and internal walls, our signature CoSpace concept gives you the flexibility to reshape your living spaces based on your distinct lifestyle needs.”

THOUGHTFULLY DESIGNED AND BUILT