An athlete explores new paths with a Master of Arts

Can caffeine enhance your performance in basketball? Mr Tan Zhi Sen is hoping to find out.

Surprisingly, it was not the prospect of performance enhancement but the fear of injuries that sparked his interest in sport science.

The PhD candidate at the Physical Education and Sports Science Academic Group of the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NIE NTU, Singapore), shared: “I sustained injuries on my ankle and foot during my army days. It occurred to me that there were many athletes who gave up their sport because of severe injuries. I wanted to educate myself about sports injuries so that I can prevent this from happening.”

Mr Tan decided to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Sport Science & Management at NTU, before progressing to a Master of Arts by Research at NIE. “NIE is a globally renowned institution, and the familiarity made things a lot simpler as my supervisor, Associate Professor Stephen Burns, is someone whom I’ve worked with before and I have the utmost trust in our relationship as supervisor and student,” he said.

FINDING HIS FOOTING IN RESEARCH