An award-winning hawker’s secret recipe to success

With several awards under his belt, including the coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand, it would have been easy for 41-year-old Gwern Khoo to rest on his laurels.

The co-founder of A Noodle Story – a popular Singapore-style ramen stall – is also a recipient of the prestigious SkillsFuture Fellowships.

Presented by the President of the Republic of Singapore, the award recognises individuals as masters of skills and mentors of future talent. Awarded to Singapore citizens with at least 10 years of working experience in the same or related industry or job function, recipients receive a monetary award of S$10,000 to continue their pursuit of skills mastery.

Instead of sitting back and riding on the waves of past successes, Mr Khoo has worked even harder at honing his culinary skills and developing new skillsets along the way.

“I believe in constant improvement. There is always something we can improve on,” he said.

“Learning does not stop when you finish school. Graduation is just the beginning of lifelong learning.”

SHARPENING SKILLSETS WHILE SERVING UP NOODLES