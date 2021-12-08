Banking on disability-inclusive hiring to discover new talent

According to Mr Tan, Deutsche Bank stood out for its disability inclusion committee, named dbEnable, which plans disability-inclusive events, mentoring programmes and engagement sessions with external organisations. Among dbEnable’s initiatives is its Work Placement Programme, which works with SG Enable to offer tertiary student interns with disabilities an opportunity to learn about bank operations.

“Over the years, dbEnable has enhanced the programme, working closely with SG Enable and university career offices to identify suitable interns,” said Mr Tan. “The bank has offered some of its interns full-time positions, and these former interns also sit on the dbEnable committee.”

In addition, Deutsche Bank is a founding member of the Singapore Business Network on DisAbility (SBNoD), a community of businesses that shares best practices on disability inclusion initiatives. Today, the SBNoD network comprises more than 25 like-minded large corporate organisations and financial institutions.

“While more than one billion people in the world have disabilities, it is often overlooked that within that number are countless talented and gifted individuals who are more than able and willing to support, outperform and even lead their peers,” said Mr Bernd Starke, Deutsche Bank’s head of DACH Corporate Coverage APAC and dbEnable Singapore, as well as the co-chair of the SBNoD.

He highlighted the fact that young professionals also prefer employers who reflect their values: “Diversity and inclusion top the list of values. For a successful organisation to attract top talent, it is imperative to have a hiring culture that embraces persons with disabilities.”

With this in mind, dbEnable was set up in 2014 to pursue two main objectives: To build awareness of persons with disabilities as a source of talent, and to facilitate their employment at Deutsche Bank. It also functions as a voice and advocate for staff with disabilities, creating an inclusive workplace for talent to flourish.

Said Mr Starke: “Our collaboration with SG Enable helps us to identify talent that the bank can recruit based on our needs and the person’s skills. dbEnable helps to make progress in opening up opportunities, guiding career paths and creating a supportive hiring culture.”

Mr Ong Hua Han, a corporate relationship manager and member of dbEnable, has brittle bone disease and uses a wheelchair. He said: “Deutsche Bank’s office design is fully equipped with wide gantries as well as wheelchair-accessible washrooms and elevators. This lets me work independently with minimal or no assistance required from my colleagues, enabling me to focus on my work without distractions.”

Being a part of dbEnable has also given Mr Ong leadership opportunities. “Since 2018, I have co-led the annual dbEnable Work Placement Programme, where I help to shape the strategy of the programme and set the direction to construct a sustainable, junior hiring pipeline for Deutsche Bank Singapore.”

ENRICHING ORGANISATIONAL CULTURE