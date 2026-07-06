A base for Singapore enterprises expanding across the Causeway

FROM FACTORY FLOOR TO CLOUD CORE

According to Mr Phan, companies today need more than just factory space. With digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and environmental, social and governance requirements changing how businesses operate, they are looking for infrastructure that is digitally ready, scalable and able to evolve alongside their growth.

Through its two complementary pillars, Quantum and Eco Business Park, EcoWorld Industrial Platform provides physical and digital infrastructure support to businesses ranging from startups and small- and medium-size enterprises to mid-sized manufacturers and multinational operators.

In sectors such as AI, data centres, cloud, hyperscale, robotics and semiconductors, expansion depends on more than land availability. Quantum, EcoWorld’s high-tech industrial park series, gives these businesses access to stable power supply, water infrastructure, and digital and logistics connectivity, with reliability built in to support business continuity and future expansion.

The Eco Business Park series serves a broader industrial base, with developments designed for sectors including digital infrastructure, high-value manufacturing, precision and advanced manufacturing, green energy manufacturing, food science and technology, smart logistics and warehousing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and medical technology.

Across the series, companies can choose from cluster, semi-detached and detached factories, ready-built facilities, built-to-suit solutions, industrial land and supporting commercial components. This flexibility makes it suitable for manufacturers and logistics players looking to establish, run and expand their operations.

Tenants across the EcoWorld Industrial Platform ecosystem include technology and digital infrastructure players such as Microsoft Payments (Malaysia), Pearl Computing Malaysia, Princeton Digital Group and KNBDC Malaysia Five. The ecosystem also includes manufacturing and industrial companies such as Baosteel, Haitian, Deye and Huirui.

ONE-STOP FACILITATION FOR GLOBAL GROWTH