Beating the heat, one home at a time

The whirr of portable fans is hard to ignore these days, as Singapore faces rising temperatures amid a warming climate. According to the National Environment Agency, 17 days of high heat stress were recorded this year, more than triple the five days recorded last year.

But the heat is not felt equally. While some people can retreat to cool offices and homes, others, especially seniors, have fewer ways to escape it.

Take 76-year-old retiree Abdul Razak, who lives in a rental flat with a housemate. He had two fans but said they barely kept him cool. “It’s hottest from noon to 3pm. I try to drink water or go downstairs to keep cool.”

Stepping outside can offer some relief when the heat builds up indoors. Through its earlier community initiative HeatAware SG, which monitored the temperature and humidity of 54 HDB households, Sustainable Living Lab (SL2) found that indoor “feels like” temperatures could be up to 7°C higher than outdoors overnight, suggesting that some homes can retain heat after dark.

But leaving the flat is not always practical for less mobile residents like Mr Razak, who uses a wheelchair. “All I can do is open the window or shower. Sometimes at night, it’s so hot that I cannot sleep.”

KEEPING SENIORS COOL

In September, Capital Distributors, the exclusive distributor of Japanese fan brand KDK in Singapore, helped install cooling solutions in Mr Razak’s home and two other vulnerable households in Punggol North.