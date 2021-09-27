The beginner’s guide to foreign interference

Foreign interference has featured prominently in the news over the last few years, often with far-reaching consequences. For instance, a US National Intelligence Council report on interference during the US Elections in 2020 claimed that, amongst other interference attempts, Russian troll farms had attempted to discredit then presidential candidate Joe Biden and US officials with links to the Obama administration by alleging that they had corrupt links with Ukraine.

According to a New York Times report, Russia used online message boards, closed chat rooms and private Facebook groups to circulate their messages. The use of private platforms made detection of such efforts more difficult.

In the United Kingdom, foreign interference was alleged to have affected the 2016 Brexit referendum. The Guardian reported that accounts run from a Russian troll farm tried to sow discord over the Brexit referendum.

Foreign interference isn’t limited to elections. For instance, the BBC reported that during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of fake or hijacked Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts were producing pro-Chinese government messages about the COVID-19 pandemic. The content was critical of the US and European Union’s handling of the pandemic. The objective? To reduce these governments’ credibility among their citizens.

Singapore, too, has not been immune to foreign interference. In 1988, the first secretary of the US Embassy’s political section, Mr Hank Hendrickson, had sought out disaffected Singaporean lawyers and urged them to contest in the upcoming elections.

Here’s what you should know about foreign interference and the threat it poses to countries around the world.

WHAT IS FOREIGN INTERFERENCE?

Foreign interference occurs when agents from a foreign country try to manipulate the domestic politics, actions or policies of their target country to advance their own interests. The idea of foreign interference is nicely summarised by the Gerasimov Doctrine – named after the Russian Military Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov.

He stated that the rules of war now include non-kinetic military measures. In the age of social media, hostile foreign actors may use social media and online communication tools to conduct hostile information campaigns. Foreign agents share or forward memes and disinformation to deepen divisions in their target country, stoke hostility between the different groups living there and widen public distrust of the country’s major institutions.

This was seen during the runup to the 2020 US Presidential Election. According to a Department of Homeland Security report, Russian agents were aggressively trying to inflame social and racial tensions in the US. A 2019 report stated that Russia aimed to weaken the US by sowing discord and division in the hope of impairing the US’ ability to challenge Russia’s strategic objectives.

Ukraine is another country that has suffered from foreign interference. According to an Atlantic Council report, ever since the 2014 Euromaidan Revolution (which resulted in the country’s elected president, Mr Viktor Yanukovych, being ousted), a Russian disinformation campaign has aimed to undermine trust in the new Ukrainian government. For example, hackers attacked the country’s power grid and foreign agents used bots and fake social media accounts to smear the image of the Ukrainian government.

FOLLOW THE MONEY