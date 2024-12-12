Behind the scenes of DBS’ anti-scam efforts

According to Mr Kim, cognitive breaks have proven to be an effective way of mitigating fraud risk. “We continuously evaluate the effectiveness of our solutions and refine them based on feedback and performance metrics,” he said.

DBS has also introduced additional safeguards, including transaction delays and differentiated notifications, for transfers that exhibit high-risk characteristics.

Another tool that functions as a cognitive break is digiVault. It requires customers to unlock their funds by visiting a bank or ATM, giving them a moment to reconsider their transaction.

In October, digiVault was further enhanced for DBS and POSB customers, who can now conveniently lock funds in their existing accounts through the digibank app or digibot, the DBS chatbot. Funds can be unlocked at more than 1,200 DBS and POSB ATMs across the island, as well as bank branches.

DBS and POSB customers can continue earning the same interest on their locked savings and fixed deposits. Since the launch of digiVault close to a year ago, DBS has seen a 15 per cent monthly increase in the number of customers locking their funds.



REFINING SCAM PREVENTION WITH NEW TECHNOLOGIES



Scammers today are leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots and deepfake videos to create convincing fake identities and spread misinformation across social media and messaging platforms. AI tools like ChatGPT enable scammers to craft flawless messages, eliminating the poor grammar that was once the telltale sign of a scam.

However, these same technologies can also be harnessed to combat fraud. As part of its multi-layered defence strategy, DBS is utilising AI and machine learning (ML) to protect customers’ accounts.

Powered by regularly updated and refined AL/ML systems, DBS’ fraud surveillance systems scan millions of transactions daily to identify suspicious activity. Once an anomaly is detected, it is immediately flagged for further investigation by DBS’ anti-scam team.

Compared to traditional fraud prevention methods that rely on predefined rules and human calibration, AI/ML systems offer greater speed and scalability in threat detection. These systems process data in real-time and adapt to evolving fraud tactics, making them ideal for handling large transaction volumes and staying ahead of new threats.

By integrating ML with existing controls, DBS is able to create a more robust and adaptive approach to identifying suspicious activities.



A SHARED RESPONSIBILITY



Ultimately, the best way to stay safe from scams is to avoid falling for them in the first place. While tech-based controls provide valuable safeguards, customers must remain proactive in recognising and responding to potential threats.

By practising good cybersecurity habits and staying informed about common scams and social engineering tactics, customers can take the critical first steps in securing their safety online.



