The best of both worlds: Starting a career, while acquiring workplace skills and higher qualifications

It was a simple router that sparked Ms Firzanah Idrus’ interest in cybersecurity and led her to her chosen career in the field, even though her academic background was in electronics rather than information technology.

After receiving her Diploma in Electronics in 2016, Ms Firzanah spent two years in the workforce before realising that she wanted to shift her focus to cybersecurity.

“In my previous role, I worked on software programming for routers and it made me realise how important cybersecurity is,” she said. “When I learned about the Work-Study Post-Diploma (Specialist Diploma in Cyber Security), I knew it was the perfect opportunity for me to grow my skill set in this area.”

FROM CLASSROOM TO CAREER

In August 2019, Ms Firzanah enrolled in the Work-Study Programme (WSP) at Singapore Polytechnic. Through the programme, she was hired by Thermo Fisher Scientific, where she is currently a cybersecurity analyst after graduating from the WSP in July 2020.

The WSP is a SkillsFuture initiative that aims to equip participants with relevant work experience and knowledge. Participants are matched with full-time jobs related to their chosen field of study and undergo a 12- to 18-month-long structured programme of on-the-job training, facilitated learning and work-based projects, all under the guidance of experienced workplace mentors. For those eligible, the programme also offers a sign-on incentive of S$5,000.

At the end of the programme, participants will have earned either a diploma or a post-diploma qualification, as well as the opportunity for career advancement or a wage increment based on their performance.

GUIDANCE AND LEARNING, FOR A SMOOTH CAREER ENTRY

Besides taking the initiative to study her notes prior to class, Ms Firzanah made an effort to master the terminology and processes of her new field by learning from her mentor, a senior security analyst at Thermo Fisher who generously shared his expertise and resources.

Reflecting on her experience, Ms Firzanah said: “As a newcomer to the world of IT and cybersecurity, the team, especially my mentor, provided me with valuable resources and references to deepen my understanding of the field. My mentor not only helped me bridge the gap between theory and practice in my day-to-day work, but also offered guidance on career progression and shared insights on global cybersecurity issues.”

Thanks to the support from her team and mentor, Ms Firzanah was able to quickly acclimatise to her new field and focus on mastering the skills necessary to excel in her job.

She said: “My job scope includes monitoring and investigating security alerts or reports received from fellow employees, process incident tickets and implement the appropriate mitigation. Sometimes, we do live phishing or email spoofing demonstrations to increase security awareness across the organisation.”

According to Ms Firzanah, the most enjoyable aspect of her job is conducting investigative analysis, as she enjoys the thrill of identifying and addressing the root cause of a cybersecurity issue.

The WSP’s industry-relevant modules have equipped her with practical knowledge that she is able to immediately apply in her daily work.

“For example, the topic on incident responses prepared me well when I joined the rotational on-call shift,” she shared. “Cybersecurity incidents can range from security tools causing application or network failures to something major like ransomware. Having an incident response plan helps the team act swiftly when an incident occurs.”

Another topic she found interesting was cyber forensics, which appealed to her inner detective: “While I was aware that deleted files can be recovered from a device, it was exciting to experience it hands-on with the forensic tools in our lab sessions.”

FINDING HER DIRECTION