Better business know-how, through an MBA

You could say that for Mr Neo John Ji, every lesson in the supply chain module he was taking made a direct, tangible difference to his business.

In 2020, the managing director of Kodi Engineering Services and founder of H3 Geospatial Technologies was studying at Kaplan in Singapore, having enrolled in a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme awarded by Northumbria University (NU). The programme, which consists of 13 modules, can be completed in a minimum of 15 months and is fully assignment-based.

In the supply chain module, Mr Neo gained an understanding of how to better run a distribution business, including how to pre-plan for supply chain disruptions and mitigate supply risks – extremely timely knowledge, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the global economy hard.

“After each lesson, I could make slight adjustments to my business since we were in the midst of the pandemic at the time, and manufacturers had chip shortages that led to disruptions in our supply chain,” he explained.

“Knowing how to apply the concepts learnt, I managed to mitigate risks. This would not have been possible if I did not understand the upward and downward effects of how a change in supply chain factors would lead to varied scenarios.”

A RECOMMENDED AND ACCREDITED PROGRAMME

Besides the supply chain module, Mr Neo found the entire syllabus of his MBA programme to be deeply relevant to running a business. Prior to his MBA, he held a bachelor’s degree in commerce but felt he had been stagnating in terms of knowledge and his professional networking. Thus, he searched for an MBA programme that would suit his needs, eventually selecting NU and Kaplan in Singapore after speaking to people he knew who had graduated from NU.

“As a business owner, flexibility was important, as were recommendations,” said Mr Neo, who attended a Kaplan in Singapore online information session on the NU MBA. “I was convinced by both past student recommendations and how helpful the speaker at the sharing session was. The programme’s international accreditation was also a huge factor in my decision to take up the MBA.”

NU is among the elite 1 per cent of institutions worldwide offering business degrees with dual Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation.

For Mr Neo, who graduated last year, the NU MBA was the right choice for him and his career. “The in-depth and stringent programme broadened my knowledge of managing my business and balanced it with a practical approach,” he reflected. “It gave me specialist knowledge and the confidence to run my geospatial technology business better and more efficiently. With that, I am able to reposition and reengage the market using what I have learnt.”

FLEXIBILITY IN STRUCTURE AND LEARNING

Photo: Kaplan



As a business owner with a family that includes three young children, Mr Neo was at first uncertain if he could keep up with his studies while maintaining work-life balance.

His fears were unfounded. After an initial period of adjustment, he was able to adapt quickly to a schedule of weeknight studies and weekend classes.

“There were term breaks when we could finish our assignments and balance our studies and family time,” he said. “The scheduling of the classes by Kaplan really made the learning journey comfortable.”

The assignment-focused format of the MBA programme also allowed Mr Neo to complete assignments at his own pace, compared to a project format that would have required him to coordinate his schedule with others.

“It was very beneficial for busy working adults like myself as we had the flexibility and the luxury of better time management,” he said of the assignment-based structure.

The high teaching standard displayed by experienced lecturers also helped in Mr Neo’s learning journey.

“I recall a lecturer who went beyond the university’s materials – which were already more than adequate – to give us additional information and insights into the modules he taught,” he said. “He even managed to gamify the lessons using interactive quizzes, which we all enjoyed. I was extremely impressed with his style and his determination to ensure that his students understand the materials.”

During in-class discussions, Mr Neo was able to network with professionals from a wide variety of industries and sectors.

“In my cohort, there was a surgeon from a public hospital and many students in senior positions in large companies from various fields,” he said. “There were also students of different nationalities who brought fresh perspectives to the classes and gave us insights for a more global outlook.”

For those who are thinking of enrolling in the NU MBA programme, Mr Neo’s advice is to go for it: “Taking up an MBA is not just a career-propelling act. It has taught me to prioritise the things I do daily while advancing my knowledge and challenging what I thought I knew after managing a business for more than a decade. From middle management to busy business owners like myself, taking the time and effort to achieve an MBA will bring you both a new skillset and mindset.”

