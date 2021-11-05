A better future for humanity needs forward-thinking solutions

Climate change is a growing problem across the world, and in Southeast Asia where many countries are surrounded by vast water bodies, people’s livelihoods are being affected due to rising sea levels and natural disasters.

As it sits close to the equatorial line, Southeast Asia is projected to warm slightly less than the global average, but its sea levels are rising faster than elsewhere, and shorelines are retreating in coastal areas where 450 million people live. Rising waters are projected to cost Asia’s major cities billions in damage this decade, according to a recent study.

Against this grim backdrop, the urgency to build a sustainable, decarbonised society has never been greater. In response, Southeast Asian countries have set themselves the long-term goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in their energy portfolio.

Singapore, for instance, is racing to meet its decarbonisation target of halving its 2030 peak greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The country also aims to achieve net zero emissions as soon as viable in the second half of the century.

In order to fulfil this, Singapore’s Energy Market Authority recently announced two partnerships, totalling S$10 million, to accelerate the deployment of clean energy in Singapore and boost local capabilities, as well as an intent to import 30 per cent of its electricity supply from low-carbon suppliers by 2035.

A SHIFT TO RENEWABLE ENERGY

Like Singapore, other governments in the region understand the importance of adopting renewable energy sources that are adapted to the country’s landscape and climate. Singapore’s limited land area makes solar power an attractive choice but in a country such as Indonesia, renewable sources such as geothermal power and hydropower are feasible options due to the country’s volcanic activity and mountainous terrain.

However, the widespread adoption of clean energy is hampered by problems such as unstable supply and the cost of power transmission and transformation. Indonesia, for one, faces hurdles in establishing a stable power grid and transmission as it is made up of thousands of islands.

A stable supply of energy that promotes decarbonisation is essential to support people’s lives and society. Until better options are found to address the energy supply and demand fluctuations associated with renewable energy, countries in the region will struggle to adopt renewables at scale.

To help meet the diverse energy-transition challenges faced by Southeast Asian nations, Toshiba offers a wide range of solutions that leverage carbon capture and utilisation technologies. Backed by years of research and technology, these solutions cover energy production, delivery, storage and management, and are designed to support the region’s journey towards a net-zero future.

ENERGY STORAGE SOLUTIONS

One exciting renewable energy solution that has emerged in recent years is hydrogen, which will enable clean "power storage" by converting surplus renewable energy. Significantly, this form of storage can help to achieve a stable clean energy supply throughout the year.

Excess power generated by wind or solar sources can be converted into hydrogen, with the gas acting as a medium for temporary energy storage that users can fall back on when renewable energy supply is low, or demand is higher than usual. Hydrogen can be produced and used in this manner without toxic pollution or carbon dioxide emissions.

The conversion of surplus renewable energy into hydrogen, which is conducted through a process known as Power-to-Gas (P2G), has multiple applications. For instance, hydrogen that is produced through P2G can be used as fuel for transportation, as feedstock for industry, or as fuel to generate power through gas turbines or fuel cell.

As part of its goal to build a next-generation "hydrogen society" in which renewable energy is used to produce carbon dioxide-free hydrogen, Toshiba is developing products and technologies for producing, storing and using the gas.

One such solution is Toshiba’s pure hydrogen fuel cell system that uses a renewable energy source to electrolyze hydrogen from water, and stores and uses the hydrogen in fuel cells to provide a stable delivery of carbon dioxide-free electricity and hot water. Besides Singapore, the governments of Indonesia and the Philippines are working with Toshiba to provide green hydrogen as an off-grid energy source to power their remote islands.

NEXT-GENERATION BATTERIES

Another effective way to store energy without generating emissions is using power batteries. Toshiba has been contributing to the advancement of this technology with its range of rechargeable Super Charge ion Batteries (SCiB).

SCiBs can safely store large amounts of electricity for long periods of time, and can also be recharged quickly, making it suitable for numerous applications. Among other uses, it can be used in transportation such as automobiles, buses and railroad cars, as well as elevators and power plants.

In particular, SCiBs are ideally suited for storing electricity regenerated by hybrid vehicles and stabilising the energy supply of power grids and facilities. These batteries help to increase fuel and electricity efficiency, reduce carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emission, and cut costs such as the expenses related to battery replacement.

SCiBs can help countries that are looking to transition to more efficient and eco-friendly transportation. Singapore’s Green Plan 2030, for instance, aims to increase the use of greener transport options such as MRTs and buses, and can make use of SCiBs for this purpose.

HARNESSING VIRTUAL TECHNOLOGY

Another solution that aims to offer a stable supply of clean energy are Virtual Power Plants (VPPs). By enabling scattered renewable energy sources to be remotely controlled by the Internet of Things technology, VPPS can operate as if they were one power plant.

VPPs make it possible to supply the optimal amount of power to a particular location, and offer advantages such as flexibility, scalability and enhanced power grid resilience. New energy sources can also be easily connected to a VPP, and a failure at any one source can be quickly dealt with, limiting loss of power to users.

When energy sources such as power plants, batteries, storage systems, as well as homes and workplaces are included in the network, VPPs can become a platform for supplying power as well as selling excess power. This helps operators to better manage peaks in electricity demand and allows participating homes and businesses to get paid for selling their excess power.

Furthermore, VPPs can employ data analytics to predict electricity demand to help ensure a stable supply of power. For instance, if a forecast indicates cloud coverage over a solar farm, the operator can increase power output from other sources to make up for the shortfall.

By adjusting the balance between supply and demand with VPPs, renewable energy power can be used stably. VPPs are expected to promote the introduction and expansion of renewable energy and contribute to a decarbonised society.

Mr Hiroshi Fukuchi, corporate officer, corporate senior vice president, corporate representative of Toshiba Corporation, Asia Pacific and managing director of Toshiba Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. Photo: Toshiba



“Harnessing the benefits of smart integrated clean energy systems shows us a path forward to a future where economies can grow while being sustainable in the long term,” shared Mr Hiroshi Fukuchi.

“With a strong foundation forged by more than 140 years of experience, together with our partners, we are confident we are making progress and delivering holistic and sustainable solutions to address our most pressing challenges today,” he added.

