Between the city and the country: The Eight Gardens at Watford

The United Kingdom is known for its bustling towns, idyllic countryside, and of course, London – one of the world’s great cultural and financial capitals.

At The Eight Gardens in Watford, you can find all three – each with its own special appeal – within easy reach.

Located northwest of London, Watford is a thriving town that has been voted one of the happiest places to live in the UK as well as the most preferred commuter location for travelling into London, with a train commute of 14 minutes.

The town is officially part of the Hertfordshire home county, which is renowned for its sprawling historic estates and rich acres of greenery, including the award-winning Cassiobury Park. It’s also where you’ll find the popular Harry Potter Studio Tour at Warner Brothers Leavesdon – an attraction only 10 minutes away by car from The Eight Gardens.

Indeed, Watford and Hertfordshire are home to a thriving film industry, which plays host to top Hollywood names and indie British creatives alike. In February, Warner Brothers Leavesdon submitted extension plans for additional sound stages, production buildings and a landscaped park for local residents, adding to the area’s desirability.

These factors have generated investor interest in Watford. Property prices in the east of England – where Watford is situated – are projected to go up by 10.4 per cent over the next five years, and Watford itself is set to undergo a £1.6 billion (S$2.6 billion) regeneration, including a £20 million (S$32.5 million) investment into the redevelopment of Watford Business Park and a £180 million redevelopment of train station Watford Junction, which is a mere four minutes’ walk from The Eight Gardens.

As the largest-scale development to arrive in town, Berkeley Homes’ The Eight Gardens offers investors an opportunity to be part of the first phase of Watford’s massive regeneration, with prices for one-bedroom apartments starting from £285,000.

BALANCING TOWN, CITY AND COUNTRY