Beyond the card: Unlocking access to digital payments for consumers and businesses

Visa is guided by the principle of responsible innovation – this means developing products and services with privacy and security considerations from the get-go. Over the last five years, the brand has invested US$9 billion (S$12.12 billion) to boost cybersecurity and combat fraud.

One of its solutions – Visa Advanced Authorisation – analyses more than 500 data elements to generate a risk score for each transaction. According to Mr Chatterjee, this move has helped banks prevent an estimated US$26 billion in fraud globally in fiscal year 2021.

With an uptick in e-commerce transactions, Visa has introduced solutions that offer both payment security and customer convenience. For instance, Visa Secure, supports 10 times more data exchange between banks, businesses and consumers. In this instance, the use of dynamic data such as IP address, type of device and location gives banks and businesses higher confidence that transactions are genuine as compared to static data such as one-time passwords sent via text message.

An advocate of tokenisation, Visa has also supported the development of a tokenisation framework for the payments industry, which has catalysed innovations in digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

“As we develop new ways to pay with devices, apps and consumer products, security cannot be an afterthought because no product or service can succeed at scale without trust,” shared Mr Chatterjee.

KEEPING AHEAD OF EMERGING TRENDS