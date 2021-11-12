The bigger picture when it comes to vaccination

With that being said, why is it especially important for higher-risk individuals to prioritise pneumococcal vaccination now? Can’t one get by with simply leading a healthy lifestyle while practising good hygiene?

The short of it is that pneumococcal pneumonia infections, like many common respiratory communicable diseases, are difficult to avoid in modern open societies.

As we eventually move towards the resumption of everyday activities – international travel, hybrid work and eating out with loved ones – we will once again enter into daily scenarios and environments where infectious diseases like pneumonia can be passed among members of the community.

According to Dr Ong, while one can catch pneumonia all year round, invasive pneumococcal disease becomes more prevalent in certain conditions such as colder weather, and during flu seasons, where the incidence correlates with high community influenza rates.

“Older individuals face a greater threat due to the phenomenon of immuno-senescence, where our body’s ability to fight off infections diminishes with age. Decline in immunity is also accelerated by certain medical and lifestyle conditions like diabetes, smoking and excessive alcohol intake,” said Dr Ong.

Dr Ong further cautions that while exercise and a healthy lifestyle does much to mitigate this natural decline, it does not stop it completely. With prevention always being better than cure, he recommends vaccination for ever-present diseases like pneumonia and influenza – even for healthy individuals aged 65 years and above.

“The pneumococcal and flu vaccines are both important and afford us extra protection and peace of mind. If anything, COVID-19 has thought us not to take our health for granted,” he advised.

Dr Ong adds that for older individuals above the age of 65 years old, they will only require two types of the pneumococcal pneumonia vaccine for long-term protection.

VACCINATION DECISIONS