Breathe easy, when the air is fresh

When it’s allergy season, taking refuge indoors doesn’t always help – especially if your air-conditioning unit is quietly propagating allergens that can trigger respiratory issues.

Daikin’s Anti-Mould and Bacterial Pre-Filter suppresses the growth of mould and bacteria inside the air-conditioning unit, and helps to combat mildew odour as well. Used in hospitals, schools and workplaces, it helps to keep the environment free of airborne particles that may worsen allergies.

The washable and reusable pre-filter can be installed easily inside the panels of air-conditioners and be cut to fit precisely, providing maximum coverage wherever it’s needed. Available in both sheet and roll formats, it can even be used to prevent dirt and dust from entering bookshelves or open areas.

The MERV 8 Filter is another Daikin product aimed at boosting air quality. The filter has achieved MERV 8 rating and meets the ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers) standard. MERV, which refers to minimum efficiency reporting values, indicates a filter’s ability to capture particles between 0.3 and 10 microns in size. The higher the MERV rating, the more efficient the filter is at trapping particles of different types.

According to Daikin, when air is passed through the filter 10 times, the filter can capture 97 per cent of particles measuring 1.0 to 3.0 microns, as well as 99 per cent of particles between 3.0 and 10 microns.

Simply retrofit the filter to your indoor air-conditioning unit or replace the existing pre-filter – no additional parts or installation works are needed. Daikin recommends that the filter be replaced twice a year to ensure peak performance.

Another innovative Daikin filter is the Bio-Antibody Filter. Jointly developed with Japanese institutions, it suppresses 99.99 per cent of a transmissible virus’ infectious ability within a minute, according to Daikin. The chemical-free, made-in-Japan filter was proven to be effective against three different viruses when tested by the Waseda University Faculty of Science and Engineering and the GHEN Corporation.

Daikin’s Bio-Antibody Filter has been deployed across schools, elderly care centres, offices and hospitals in Japan. Available in sheets, the filter can be installed in cassette, ceiling-suspended, wall-mounted and ducted fan air-conditioning units. As it is installed on the air-conditioner itself, it offers a larger coverage area compared to a standard air purifier.

STEAM IT CLEAN

To beat the heat, many Singaporeans turn on their air-conditioners every day. But how often do you clean your air-conditioning units?

For those who prefer to avoid the harsh chemicals used in traditional chemical flushing cleaning methods, Daikin’s environmental-friendly steam cleaning solution is an option. This quick and non-abrasive method uses high-pressure steam to clean and sanitise the air-conditioning unit’s coils. There is no risk of corrosion to the coil fins – thus extending the coil’s lifespan – and no pollution to the drain system.

Besides boosting the rate of air flow, steam cleaning prevents water leakage and is effective at removing bacteria, mould and other micro-organisms that may propagate in the drain pan of the air-conditioning unit. According to tests performed by Daikin, a sample drain pan contained a bacteria count of 4,000 and a mould count of 1,100. After steam cleaning, the bacteria count dropped to 200 and the mould count to only 90.

DUSTY DUCTS? NO PROBLEM

When it comes to building maintenance, air ducts tend to be forgotten. However, without servicing from trained professionals equipped with the right tools, air ducts – especially in older buildings – can get dusty and dirty over time.

Daikin’s duct cleaning solution makes use of highly compressed air to clean ducts thoroughly. The cleaning process – which encompasses both the inside and outside of the duct diffusers – removes dust, mould, bacteria and other airborne allergens, ensuring that the building’s occupiers enjoy healthier air.

From the bedroom to the boardroom, Daikin is living up to its tagline of “Perfecting the Air”, optimising indoor environmental quality with its range of air solutions.

