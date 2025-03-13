Bridging borders, empowering changemakers: How the ASEAN Youth Fellowship drives regional impact
These young leaders are leveraging the insights and networks gained from the programme to create positive change in their communities and beyond.
On the final day of the 2024 ASEAN Youth Fellowship (AYF), participants sat in a circle, passing a raffia string between them as they reflected on their experiences. Each exchange wove a web across the room – a symbolic reminder of the connections they had built over the past week.
For Ms Cindy Chng, a Singaporean corporate leader and youth mentor, the moment was deeply moving. “It was a powerful visual of how interconnected we all are,” she recalled. “We aren’t just individuals from different ASEAN countries – we are a collective, bound by a shared responsibility to create change.”
A PLATFORM FOR TRANSFORMATION
Organised by the National Youth Council Singapore and the Singapore International Foundation, AYF was launched in 2018 to equip young leaders with the skills, networks and perspectives to drive meaningful change across Southeast Asia.
Every year, the programme brings together promising leaders from diverse sectors – including business, policymaking and social entrepreneurship – for an immersive learning experience. The 2024 edition, held in Singapore and Laos, highlighted ASEAN’s economic potential and explored how innovation and connectivity can strengthen regional resilience and address shared challenges. Participants engaged with government officials, industry leaders and changemakers, gaining firsthand insights into ASEAN’s most pressing problems and opportunities.
Beyond formal discussions, AYF places a strong emphasis on experiential learning. Learning journeys with leading organisations provided a closer look at innovation in action and its real-world impact. Team-building challenges with Outward Bound Singapore reinforced the importance of fortitude and teamwork, while the sharing of experiences, perspectives and traditions fostered cross-cultural interactions among participants across Southeast Asia.
TRANSLATING INSIGHTS INTO IMPACT
For Ms Chng, the true value of AYF lies in turning knowledge into action and creating opportunities for others to thrive. During her time in the programme, she was struck by her peers’ humility and willingness to learn from one another. “It’s easy for leaders to become self-absorbed, but my peers have shown me the power of inclusive leadership, demonstrating how we can embrace it while navigating today’s challenges,” she said.
As associate director and head of strategic partnerships (Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei) at pharmaceutical company MSD Pharma (Singapore), she plays a key role in the organisation’s mentoring partnership with MENDAKI. The partnership aims to empower youth by helping them uncover their potential and supporting their pursuit of education and career goals. Through her efforts, nearly 100 professionals from fields as diverse as data science, cybersecurity and clinical research have been engaged as mentors.
For Mr Kalicharan Veera Singam, senior analyst at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, AYF provided a bridge between his work on security issues and regional collaboration. His research has given him keen insights into ASEAN’s geopolitical challenges, from terrorism to inter-state conflicts.
AYF broadened his perspective on how regional partnerships can enhance security efforts across Southeast Asia. “AYF connects young leaders in the region with experts, policymakers and industry leaders,” he said. “With these connections, leaders will have a better chance of turning their transformative ideas and vision for ASEAN into tangible policies and programmes that drive real change.”
BUILDING BRIDGES FOR REGIONAL CHANGE
Beyond fostering personal growth, platforms like AYF drive regional progress by encouraging young changemakers to tackle ASEAN’s challenges through cross-border initiatives.
AYF alumni are encouraged to collaborate on regional projects inspired by their experiences in the programme or pressing issues they have identified. To support these ground-up initiatives, they can tap into the ASEAN Youth Fellowship Impact Fund. Beyond funding, alumni stay actively engaged through various platforms, taking on roles as participants, speakers and moderators to continue shaping meaningful conversations and initiatives.
Mr Kalicharan emphasised the importance of sustained engagement beyond the programme. “No challenge exists in isolation – our problems are interconnected and so must be our solutions,” he said, adding that this sense of shared responsibility is key to driving long-term impact.
For Ms Chng, Southeast Asia has always represented opportunity and cultural discovery. AYF reinforced this perspective, introducing her to a network of like-minded peers committed to bringing about change. “Through AYF, young leaders are empowered to dream bigger and envision more impactful solutions,” she said. “The programme will continue to strengthen the interconnectedness of ASEAN by investing in future leaders who will increasingly have greater access to the networks and resources in the region.”
Both she and Mr Kalicharan encourage other youths to explore leadership opportunities and create change in their own spheres. “ASEAN has a wealth of expertise and people who are willing to help – you just need to tap into it,” said Mr Kalicharan.
Find out more about the ASEAN Youth Fellowship.