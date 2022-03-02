The brightest star in your personal universe

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class sits at the intersection of aspiration and success. Now available in Singapore as C 180 and C 200, each one in either the stylish Avantgarde or the sporty AMG Line trim, the new C-Class cements its position as one of the most popular – and accessible – models in the luxury sedan market.

It offers a taste of Mercedes-Benz engineering at its best, with comfort, connectivity and control all coming together seamlessly. All this is possible thanks to technologies and features drawn from the flagship S-Class, the very brightest star of the Mercedes family.

SLEEK PROPORTIONS

Like the S-Class, the new C-Class’ proportions denote sleekness and luxury. Its proportions have increased slightly – the car is 65mm longer and marginally wider – but clever engineering and packaging have helped create a significantly roomier interior. The distance from the front axle to the windscreen, which car designers refer to as the “prestige measurement”, is also noticeably greater.

Distinctive LED headlights – with optional digital lamps that have an astonishing 1.3m pixels each for the most precise lighting possible – flank a front grille that is perfectly proportioned: Prominent and eye-catching, but not comically oversized.

THE VIEW FROM INSIDE