Bringing out the best in people, with innovative development and well-being programmes

Growth doesn’t have to take place only in a conference room or classroom. To develop her leadership skills, Ms Catherine Ng flew to Kenya for a week as part of Boehringer Ingelheim’s Making More Health Insights programme, a global leadership development initiative that focuses on experiential learning and self-reflection.

Ms Ng is the head of quality medicine in the company’s Regional Operating Unit, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand (ROPU ASKAN).

In the cities of Eldoret and Webuye, she visited Boehringer Ingelheim’s Making More Health centres, as well as schools, orphanages and local neighbourhoods. As part of the programme, Ms Ng was tasked to complete challenges that included visiting a market to bargain for as much food as possible for an orphanage, with only 1,000 shillings – around S$11.

“It was a very different experience from shopping for our own groceries,” recalled Ms Ng, who has been with the company for five years. “Other than limited resources, we also needed to bear in mind that there was no refrigerator at the orphanage, and to consider which food would be the most appropriate and cost-effective.”

The innovative leadership development programme is representative of Boehringer Ingelheim’s strong orientation towards the well-being and growth of its employees.

The pharmaceutical company was listed among the world’s top employers – an accolade received for the last three years running – by Top Employers Institute, a global authority for excellence in people practices. This year, Boehringer Ingelheim was recognised as a Global Top Employer across ASKAN, an award it has received in Singapore for the sixth year in a row.

LEARNING TO LEAD GLOBALLY

According to Mr David Serés, human resources director for ROPU ASKAN, programmes like Making More Health Insights have proven to be very effective in developing entrepreneurial skills among employees.

“Being exposed to new and challenging environments makes them find new ways to be agile, innovative and resourceful in coming up with solutions to best meet their project needs,” he said. “All these skills that they hone are essential qualities required for a leader.”

Ms Ng agreed that the programme pushed her out of her comfort zone and changed the way she thinks and leads at Boehringer Ingelheim. “I gained a better understanding of how to operate with limited resources as well as to be innovative and create sustainable solutions that benefit our stakeholders, our patients and the community,” she said.