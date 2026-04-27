Bringing young people closer to purpose – and to one another

The alumni of the ASEAN Youth Fellowship, or AYF, read like a who’s who of changemakers across the region.

Ms Serene Cai, 33, co-founder and commercial head of telehealth startup Speedoc, recalled meeting public sector leaders, activists and community organisers. “Every one of them wanted to make a positive impact,” said Ms Cai, a 2025 AYF fellow. “It was humbling and healing in equal measure.”

A SHARED PURPOSE

That sense of shared purpose runs through AYF, which was launched during Singapore’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2018. Co-organised annually by National Youth Council and Singapore International Foundation, the programme fosters collaboration among young leaders across sectors and borders in Southeast Asia.

“We need young leaders who can think and work together beyond borders, and AYF builds that connection and trust across ASEAN,” said Ms Cai. “It brought us a community of young people who might otherwise have never met and helped us realise what we can achieve together.”