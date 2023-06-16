Building a better world and career, through purposeful postgraduate education

In an era marked by a growing desire for meaningful and fulfilling work, many working adults are actively seeking roles that contribute to the betterment of society. Some find this purpose in professions centred around health and well-being, while others strive to cultivate greater inclusivity and diversity through teaching and guidance.

For those aspiring to make a positive impact, having the right postgraduate qualifications from a reputable institute of higher learning can prove pivotal in launching a successful and socially conscious vocation. Better yet, the school should share the same values and help align students’ education pathways with their career goals.

One such institution is the Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education (Newcastle Australia), which serves as the Asia Pacific hub of the research-intensive University of Newcastle, Australia (UON Australia). In addition to being ranked among the top 200 universities globally by the QS World University Rankings 2023, UON Australia has garnered recognition as one of the world’s top five institutions for fostering partnerships that promote a sustainable future, according to the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022.

Said Newcastle Australia pro vice-chancellor and CEO Professor Tony Travaglione: “We leverage the success and academic rigour of our parent institution, the University of Newcastle, Australia, to provide our students with world-class knowledge and industry expertise. In doing so, we develop future leaders who are critical thinkers and dynamic doers.”

21 YEARS OF QUALITY EDUCATION IN SINGAPORE