Building a better world and career, through purposeful postgraduate education
Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education is fostering the next generation of leaders who are poised to shape a socially conscious and sustainable future.
In an era marked by a growing desire for meaningful and fulfilling work, many working adults are actively seeking roles that contribute to the betterment of society. Some find this purpose in professions centred around health and well-being, while others strive to cultivate greater inclusivity and diversity through teaching and guidance.
For those aspiring to make a positive impact, having the right postgraduate qualifications from a reputable institute of higher learning can prove pivotal in launching a successful and socially conscious vocation. Better yet, the school should share the same values and help align students’ education pathways with their career goals.
One such institution is the Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education (Newcastle Australia), which serves as the Asia Pacific hub of the research-intensive University of Newcastle, Australia (UON Australia). In addition to being ranked among the top 200 universities globally by the QS World University Rankings 2023, UON Australia has garnered recognition as one of the world’s top five institutions for fostering partnerships that promote a sustainable future, according to the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022.
Said Newcastle Australia pro vice-chancellor and CEO Professor Tony Travaglione: “We leverage the success and academic rigour of our parent institution, the University of Newcastle, Australia, to provide our students with world-class knowledge and industry expertise. In doing so, we develop future leaders who are critical thinkers and dynamic doers.”
21 YEARS OF QUALITY EDUCATION IN SINGAPORE
Since its inception in 2002, UON Australia has played a significant role in the local education field. Through partnerships with institutions like PSB Academy and BCA Academy, UON Australia has been offering comprehensive programmes to meet the educational needs of the community. In 2006, the establishment of Newcastle Australia further expanded the institute’s offerings, and in 2022, Newcastle Australia became a private education institute.
With a diverse enrollment of over 7,000 students, Newcastle Australia continues to provide high-quality degrees across a range of full- and part-time degree programmes. It recently launched postgraduate qualifications that are directly awarded by UON Australia and delivered at Newcastle Australia’s Singapore campus. Its Master’s degree programmes encompass a broad spectrum of disciplines, including Business Psychology, Information Technology, Special and Inclusive Education, and Health Economics, Management and Policy.
The Master’s degree programmes at Newcastle Australia are presented in a flexible part-time format and provide study grants of up to 50 per cent.
Among the students benefiting from the institute’s offerings is Mr Alex Maroske, a 48-year-old professional specialising in information systems and information technology in the quality health, safety, security and environment (QHSSE) sector of the energy industry. Currently enrolled in the Master of Business Psychology programme, Mr Maroske chose Newcastle Australia due to its strong reputation in the field and its global ranking as a university of distinction.
“The curriculum is taught by world-renowned experts,” he shared. “These educators bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the classroom, and are passionate about helping students succeed.”
POSTGRADUATE PROGRAMMES ALIGNED WITH VALUES FOR THE FUTURE
Mr Maroske, who expects to graduate next year, said that the Master of Business Psychology programme has propelled his career forward by giving him the tools to become an effective leader and manager.
“I can now apply business psychology principles to real-world problems, which my employer appreciates,” he said. “I’ve also made invaluable network connections through the course of my studies.”
In a fast-evolving and volatile global environment, Master’s degree qualifications have become crucial for workplace leaders and professionals like Mr Maroske, offering them higher-level skills that enhance their contributions and adaptability. For example, the Master of Information Technology programme at Newcastle Australia caters to both experienced IT professionals and entrants with limited relevant experience seeking to learn more about emerging technology-driven growth areas including IT, communications, management, business and entrepreneurship.
A Master’s qualification can also enhance career development and prospects in nascent fields. In Singapore, the Government is aiming to promote inclusivity in schools and further develop special needs education, including a stronger focus on the professional development of teachers supporting students with special needs. Newcastle Australia’s Master of Special and Inclusive Education offers learners both theoretical and practical skills, as well as advanced knowledge, that can be applied in the classroom to support children and teenagers with additional needs.
Another emerging career sector lies in healthcare leadership. Given Singapore’s ageing population and the resulting rise in chronic diseases, the need for skilled healthcare professionals is set to remain robust in years to come. Effective healthcare leaders not only ensure accessible, empathetic and high-quality care, but also contribute to the efficiency, strategic planning and sustainability of healthcare organisations, ultimately enhancing the well-being of both patients and staff.
To hone the management capabilities needed to excel in this complex landscape, healthcare leaders, policymakers and analysts can upgrade their skills through programmes like Newcastle Australia’s Master of Health Economics, Management and Policy. The postgraduate degree leverages students’ existing knowledge to develop effective leadership and a deep understanding of the economics and governance of health policies, enabling them to devise innovative and sustainable solutions to workplace challenges.
No matter the specialisation, students at Newcastle Australia can be confident in the institution’s dedication to imparting knowledge and supporting meaningful career development.
“Our commitment to the core values of sustainability, excellence, equity and engagement gives our students a distinctive foundational perspective and extensive cultural proficiency,” said Prof Travaglione. “These strengths will guide them as they become leaders who shape social, ethical and sustainable practices in the workplace.”
Find out more about the Newcastle Australia Institute of Higher Education and its postgraduate programmes.
Sign up for the Educating for the Future event on Jun 20, and hear from educators how the institute’s postgraduate programmes can advance students’ career aspirations.