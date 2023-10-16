Building a brighter tomorrow through smart energy solutions and strategic partnerships

When it comes to energy consumption, it is reasonable to assume that an airbase hangar would require a substantial amount of power to run its operations.

However, in contrast, a particular airbase facility in Singapore operates quite differently. This eight-storey building generates 1,225MWh of electricity annually, exceeding the hangar’s energy needs by about 30 per cent, classifying it as a net-positive-energy building that redirects surplus energy to other uses.

In recognition of its expertise in guiding the airbase operator toward energy-efficient smart technologies, GreenA Consultants – a Singapore-based sustainability consulting firm – was among the winners at the inaugural Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Awards held last year. Out of 241 submissions, the event celebrated six global winners, 39 regional winners and 92 country/zone winners.

The awards honour the contributions of Schneider Electric’s partner ecosystem in creating a more sustainable and electric world by integrating clean energy and energy efficiency to accelerate the decarbonisation process.

This year, Schneider Electric has broadened the scope of eligible companies to include its customers, suppliers and channel partners.

Said Mr Yoon Young Kim, Schneider Electric’s cluster president for Singapore and Brunei: “By celebrating the progress and achievements of our stakeholders through the awards, we reaffirm our commitment to helping them transition to a new electric world.”

DIGITALISATION IS KEY