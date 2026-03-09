Building business growth and career progression with the NTUC Company Training Committee Grant

When a customer returned to Kenko Wellness after her last visit, her therapist was able to pick up where they left off. With access to service records, the team noted her earlier neck tension and tailored the session accordingly. At the front desk, staff also recommended suitable add-on options without the customer needing to repeat her preferences.

That level of personalisation was not always possible. As Kenko expanded into a multi-outlet operation, manual processes for bookings, customer records and accounting became increasingly difficult to manage. Information was fragmented, errors were common and staff spent significant time resolving issues.

With support from the NTUC Company Training Committee (CTC) Grant, managed by NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), Kenko digitised and integrated these processes onto a single platform, transforming both customer experience and day-to-day operations.