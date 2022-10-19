Building a foundation of trust to safeguard digital ecosystems

At its heart, trust and safety is about establishing secure digital spaces where users who are unfamiliar or unknown to one another can interact fairly and amicably, said Mr Chan. Pointing out that online marketplaces are lucrative targets for operators with sinister intent, he said: “Threat actors can profit by selling fake goods on these platforms or by pocketing payments without delivering the goods.”

To protect users from fraudulent transactions, Lazada Group has developed a Trust and Safety programme based on the core tenets of building user trust through consistent, high-quality experiences, and establishing safety by securing platforms against online abuses. Its approach brings together robust governance policies, innovative technologies, strong partnerships and seller education.

But one company alone cannot take on the wide range of digital risks. Building a safe digital ecosystem requires stakeholders to come together to work on shared challenges. Last month, Lazada Group led the establishment of the Southeast Asia e-commerce Anti-counterfeiting (SeCA) Working Group in partnership with global brands such as HP and BMW, as well as not-for-profit anti-counterfeiting agencies like Pharmaceutical Security Institute and React, with the aim of addressing trust and safety issues around online counterfeit trade, preserving intellectual property rights and protecting consumers.

Another area often targeted by malicious actors is the online content space, said Mr Chan. He cited the example of the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation on COVID-19, which led to unfortunate consequences offline such as slower vaccination rates worldwide at the start of the pandemic.

Today, countries around the world – including Germany, the United Kingdom and Australia – have introduced new regulations to stem the spread of harmful content online. Closer to home, local authorities brought the Online Safety Bill to Parliament earlier this month, in a bid to raise the baseline standard of online safety in Singapore.

DOUBLING DOWN ON TRUST AND SAFETY