Building the green data centre of the future

Data centres have been a popular topic of discussion lately, especially with the growth of the digital economy and the renewed focus on digital transformation across practically every industry.

Not only are data centres enabling innovation across a variety of sectors and driving business growth, they are also creating digital opportunity for our communities. Local benefits from data centres include enabling digital access and growing job opportunities as businesses expand into new markets.

Singapore is a prime data centre hub in Asia; Equinix alone powers more than 855 organisations' digital transformation with its sustainable data centers and digital services. According to a report from Frost & Sullivan, the regional data centre colocation services market is expected to expand at an estimated compound annual growth rate of 16.4 per cent between 2019 and 2026. This expansion is driven by rising investments in emerging technologies such as blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, as well as greater focus on cybersecurity and data privacy, growing reliance on hyperscale cloud service providers and overall higher Internet penetration in the Asia-Pacific region.

However, the increasing demand for data centre services, coupled with Singapore’s tropical weather, makes it more difficult to operate these services sustainably. Data centres currently use an estimated 7 per cent of Singapore’s electricity, up to an estimated 40 per cent of which goes towards cooling systems that maintain an operationally critical temperature-controlled environment.

In Singapore, power is primarily generated via natural gas – a non-renewable energy source. To minimise impact on the climate, data centre providers need to develop economically viable solutions that are aligned with local sustainability planning agendas. With its Future First sustainability strategy, global digital infrastructure company Equinix is primed to further the goals set forth in Singapore’s Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 (RIE2025), Smart Nation, and Green Plan 2030 frameworks.

SUPPORTING GREEN PLAN 2030

Equinix designs, builds and operates its data centres with high energy efficiency standards.



To support the Singapore Green Plan 2030, Equinix has embarked on several sustainability initiatives in Singapore, encompassing community development and environmental projects. It has also outlined a series of discussion topics for review with the Economic Development Board to build sustainability into design and construction and enhance transparency in reporting. In addition, Equinix is partnering Singapore Management University to develop a business scholarship for sustainability.

Equinix has already deployed about S$1 million to fund these initiatives, with an additional S$1 million earmarked. Equinix participates in local initiatives linked to sustainability and renewable projects, such as investigating alternative power sources and efficient energy storage. This supports the RIE2025 goal of seeking out innovative solutions and designs for sustainability while still driving economic growth.

Data centre providers in Singapore must address the quandary posed by hot weather and continue to evolve their approaches to raising the efficiency of their sites.

“Running multiple servers and storage equipment generates heat that the cooling infrastructure needs to remove,” said Ms Yee May Leong, managing director, Equinix South Asia. “To do so, the latter also needs energy – and given Singapore’s humid, tropical climate, Equinix is focused on implementing the most efficient cooling systems and operational excellence best practices to minimise the use of energy for the cooling required.”

In Singapore, Equinix’s data centres rely on innovative technologies that improve energy efficiency, generate green power and manage airflow. For example, at the newly launched SG5 data centre located at Tanjong Kling, innovative design means that hot and cold airflows are separated, so that machines are cooled more efficiently and the data centre’s energy consumption is reduced.

Sustainable and efficient data centre cooling.



“Our fifth data centre in Singapore, SG5, leverages Equinix’s bespoke and novel surface cooling technology, known as the Equinix Cooling Array, to support high-density customers while reducing water and power consumption needs,” explained Ms Leong. “Combined with connection to Singapore’s recycled NEWater, SG5 is well positioned to support customer requirements from higher densities to meet their environmental and sustainability needs.”

Singapore targets to achieve 80 per cent of its buildings certified with Building and Construction Authority and Infocomm Media Development Authority (BCA-IMDA) Green Mark status by 2030, and Equinix is ahead of the game. Its earlier data centres have all received the SS 564 certification for Green Data Centres. SG1 IBX is Green Mark-certified, while SG2 and SG3 facilities are certified to Platinum status; and SG4 is certified to GoldPLUS status. SG5 recently received the BCA Green Mark Award Platinum and is on track to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

Singapore is also prioritising clean energy across all sectors. Equinix has a robust history supporting the transition to renewable energy and has a long-term goal of relying on 100 per cent renewable energy for its global portfolio. Currently, Equinix sites in Singapore are covered by 100 per cent renewables and its worldwide operations achieve over 90 per cent renewable energy coverage, putting it on a clear path to being entirely climate-neutral by 2030 – the first digital infrastructure company to set this goal globally. Equinix is also looking to increase its engagement with local and regional renewable energy developers to increase the quality, locality, and additionality of its renewable energy purchases.