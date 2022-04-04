Building a lifelong legacy for her children – by supporting those in need

Ms Jasmmine Wong has two children – but you could say that she is viewed in a maternal light by an entire orphanage in Thailand, which she and her husband support financially.

“My husband has a business in Thailand and we often visited the kids during our business trips before the pandemic. They would always welcome us with warm hugs,” she recounted. “The children would share their latest achievements, exam results or goals after graduation, and it never failed to bring a smile to our faces.”

As the chief executive officer of Inchcape Greater China and Singapore, Ms Wong leads her company’s corporate social responsibility programmes aimed at supporting children and youth-at-risk. She credits her role as a woman leader in the male-dominated automotive industry for her passion in advocating for a diverse and inclusive society.

“I want everyone to be given the same opportunity to succeed, because we can achieve so much more when we put our differences aside,” she said. “We are not limited by our gender, age, race or religion and should be treated equally based on our capabilities and skillsets.

“Only by uplifting the community through giving back in whatever way possible, can businesses grow and flourish together,” she adds.

WALKING THE TALK

According to Ms Wong, the values of care and compassion were deeply instilled in her from childhood, leading her to make giving a core priority in adulthood.

In addition to supporting the Thai orphanage, Ms Wong is a regular donor to the Community Chest’s ONEfor10 x SHARE, an initiative that aims to connect those who have the resources and abilities to give, and communities in need of support in Singapore.

Through it, philanthropists commit to fuss-free monthly donations of at least S$1,000 to Community Chest, which provides over 100 social service agencies and 200 programmes with a sustained source of funds to deliver critical services like special education programmes, counselling services and caregiver support. Community Chest also helps to develop personalised proposals for philanthropists to facilitate their giving to causes they are passionate about.

Ms Wong felt that she needed to give back after seeing the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families. While Inchcape made it through the pandemic-fueled uncertainty, she knew that not everyone had access to help.

“ONEfor10 is a great opportunity to uplift the vulnerable communities in society, and I did not want to miss being part of this meaningful initiative,” she said, adding that supporting broad-based initiatives like this has also helped her to cultivate an interest in charities she may not be as familiar with, such as those catering to special needs, disabilities and the elderly.

As the fund-raising and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), which is the national coordinating body for social service agencies in Singapore, Community Chest has direct access to information on social service needs and is therefore well-placed to direct resources towards areas with greatest needs.

On average, Community Chest raises about S$50 million annually to support more than 41,000 service users across five causes: Children with special needs and youths-at-risk, adults with disabilities, persons with mental health conditions, and families and seniors in need of support.

100 per cent of Community Chest donations are channeled to the supported agencies as Tote Board covers most of the organisation’s fund-raising and operating costs. Furthermore, eligible donations to Community Chest enjoy a 250 per cent tax exemption.

Ms Wong acknowledges that while it may not always be easy for time-pressed business leaders to give back in their personal capacities, taking that first step to act on their beliefs, by placing their resources and efforts behind the causes they choose to support is important.

“I encourage you to take a leap of faith with ONEfor10 x SHARE donors and join us with trust on our journey to help Singaporeans stand tall in the face of adversity.”

CREATING A LEGACY OF GIVING

Ms Wong’s charitable endeavours are a key part of how she wants to raise her children.

“Like any other parent, my children are my world and I want to give them only the best,” she said. “This includes imparting core values of being helpful, caring and kind to one another. I want them to understand that they can impact people’s lives in a positive way that can live on for generations.”

She recommends that in addition to giving financially, high net-worth individuals should consider volunteering in order to see the full impact of their charitable actions. Ms Wong and her family distribute groceries to families in need in partnership with the Geylang East Home for the Aged, an organisation they support.

Recounting the times she delivered food hampers to the elderly, she said: “It was through these volunteering sessions that I realised being present made a whole world of difference. I was able to offer a listening ear and learn about the difficulties faced by the beneficiaries. This helped to build a connection, which fueled my passion to give back even more.”

“We’ve been entrusted with this world and we are empowered to make decisions that can either help or hurt it. Thus, all of us have the responsibility to play our part,” she added.

Despite a successful career, to Ms Wong, it’s the ability to create impact in the lives of others and paying it forward that she finds the most fulfilling.

“Life isn’t just about accumulating successes. We will be remembered not for the work that we’ve done, but for the legacy of benevolence that we’ve built for generations to come. Through this, I hope that I can inspire others around me to do the same.”

Kickstart your personalised giving journey with the ONEfor10 x SHARE initiative by Community Chest.