Building new capabilities to enhance the care sector

Mid-career professionals and fresh graduates entering the care sector might expect to reskill in a traditional classroom or through online courses. However, at Temasek Polytechnic, learning goes beyond the classroom, immersing students in real-world care environments.

For example, students in the part-time Specialist Diploma in Gerontology (Community Care Practice) attend lessons both at the campus and at Ren Ci Learning Academy, where they can gain hands-on experience and observe care practices in action. Similarly, students in the part-time Specialist Diploma in Applied Autism Studies participate in work-based learning sessions at Rainbow Centre Singapore.

“These opportunities enhance our graduates’ job readiness, allowing them to assimilate easily to the demands of the sector after graduation,” said Mr Arthur Foo, deputy director of Temasek Polytechnic’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Temasek Polytechnic offers a variety of learning pathways, including short courses, work-study programmes and micro-learning courses, to meet the needs of adult learners, whether they are seasoned professionals seeking career advancement or fresh graduates looking to sharpen their competitive edge.

In addition, the polytechnic collaborates closely with industry partners in social services, special needs and community care, such as Allkin Singapore, Rainbow Centre and Ren Ci Hospital, to ensure its courses remain relevant. “Learners upskilling through Temasek Polytechnic gain insights into the latest industry trends and employer expectations, delivered through high-quality pedagogy,” Mr Foo added.

UPSKILLING FOR THE CHANGING LANDSCAPE OF CARE